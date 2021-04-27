Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Davidson at Wake Forest, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Georgia Tech at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Oklahoma at Baylor, 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, Third Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Kentucky Derby Post Position Draw, 10 a.m., FS2
• America's Day at The Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MLB
• Boston at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Milwaukee at Charlotte, 6 p.m., NBATV
• Dallas at Golden State, 8:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
• N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 6 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Real Madrid, Semifinal Leg 1, 1:40 p.m., CBSSN
• CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United, Quarterfinal Leg 1, 7 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at Toronto FC, Quarterfinal Leg 1, 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds, 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on Radio
MLB
• Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
