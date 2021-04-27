Christian Arroyo baseball

Christian Arroyo and the Boston Red Sox visit the New York Mets at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

 Michael Dwyer - staff, AP

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Davidson at Wake Forest, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Georgia Tech at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Oklahoma at Baylor, 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, Third Round, 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• Kentucky Derby Post Position Draw, 10 a.m., FS2

• America's Day at The Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MLB

• Boston at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Milwaukee at Charlotte, 6 p.m., NBATV

• Dallas at Golden State, 8:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

• N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 6 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Real Madrid, Semifinal Leg 1, 1:40 p.m., CBSSN

• CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United, Quarterfinal Leg 1, 7 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at Toronto FC, Quarterfinal Leg 1, 9 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds, 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., TENNIS

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.