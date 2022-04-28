Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Alabama at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN
• Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Oklahoma St. at Florida St., 6 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, First Round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, First Round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, First Round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• PFL 2 Main Card: Featherweights & Heavyweights, 8 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• Regional Coverage: Colorado at Philadelphia, noon, MLBN
• Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Regional Coverage: Arizona at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 6, 6 p.m., NBATV
• Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 6, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Utah, Game 6, 9 p.m., TNT
NFL
• The 2022 NFL Draft: Round 1, 7 p.m., ABC, ESPN, NFLN
NHL
• Calgary at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United, 1:45 p.m., USA
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Jamaica, Group A, 5:50 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Madrid-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
Today on radio
MLB
• Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
