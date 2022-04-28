NFL Draft 042722

The NFL draft begins Thursday. [STEVE LUCIANO/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Alabama at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN

• Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Oklahoma St. at Florida St., 6 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, First Round, 7 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, First Round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, First Round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• PFL 2 Main Card: Featherweights & Heavyweights, 8 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

• Regional Coverage: Colorado at Philadelphia, noon, MLBN

• Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• Regional Coverage: Arizona at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 6, 6 p.m., NBATV

• Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 6, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Utah, Game 6, 9 p.m., TNT

NFL

• The 2022 NFL Draft: Round 1, 7 p.m., ABC, ESPN, NFLN

NHL

• Calgary at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NHLN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United, 1:45 p.m., USA

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Jamaica, Group A, 5:50 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Madrid-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.