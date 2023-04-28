featured Sports on TV, Radio: April 28, 2023 Apr 28, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rounds 2-3 of the NFL Draft are set for Friday. [ADAM HUNGER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS] Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today on TVAUTO RACING• Formula 1: Practice, 4:25 a.m. (ESPN2) and 7:55 a.m. (ESPNU)• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, 2 p.m., FS1COLLEGE BASEBALL• Texas at TCU, 6 p.m., ESPNU• Alabama at LSU, 6 p.m., SECN• UCLA at Stanford, 9 p.m., ESPNUCOLLEGE SOFTBALL• Florida A&M at Jackson St., 3:30 p.m., ESPNUGOLF• PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, 11 a.m., GOLF• PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Second Round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF• LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Second Round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF• DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, Third Round, 11 p.m., GOLFHORSE RACING• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2MLB• Kansas City at Minnesota, 3 p.m., MLBN• Pittsburgh at Washington, 6 p.m., MLBN• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports SouthNBA• Western Conference First Round: Sacramento at Golden State, Game 6, 7:10 p.m., ESPN• Western Conference First Round: Memphis at LA Lakers, Game 6, 9:30 p.m., ESPNNFL DRAFT• 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, 6 p.m. (ABC, ESPN, NFLN) and 7 p.m. (ESPN2)NHL• Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 6, 6 p.m., TBS• Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Florida, Game 6, 6:30 p.m., TNT• Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 6, 8:30 p.m., TBS• Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Seattle, Game 6, 9 p.m., TNTTENNIS• Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS--Today on radioMLB• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9 Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. 