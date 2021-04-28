Today on TV
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
• NCAA Women's Selections, 1 p.m., GOLF
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville at North Carolina, Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., ACCN
• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., ACCN
• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinal, 4 p.m., ACCN
• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Boston College, Quarterfinal, 6:30 p.m., ACCN
GOLF
• PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, First Round, 9:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• America's Day at The Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MLB
• Miami at Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 3:30 p.m., MLBN
• Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FS1
• San Diego at Arizona, 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• L.A. Lakers at Washington, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• St. Louis at Minnesota, 6 p.m., NBCSN
• Colorado at Vegas, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Paris Saint-Germain, Semifinal Leg 1, 1:40 p.m., CBSSN
• CONCACAF Champions League: CF Monterrey at Columbus Crew SC, Quarterfinals Leg 1, 7:30 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at Portland, Quarterfinals Leg 1, 9:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS
Today on Radio
MLB
• Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
