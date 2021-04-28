Freddie Freeman baseball

Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves hope to show home run power when they host the Chicago Cubs at 6 p.m. on FS1. [JOHN BAZEMORE/DECATUR DAILY]

 John Bazemore - staff, AP

Today on TV

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

• NCAA Women's Selections, 1 p.m., GOLF

WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville at North Carolina, Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., ACCN

• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., ACCN

• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinal, 4 p.m., ACCN

• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Boston College, Quarterfinal, 6:30 p.m., ACCN

GOLF

• PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, First Round, 9:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• America's Day at The Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MLB

• Miami at Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m., MLBN

• Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 3:30 p.m., MLBN

• Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FS1

• San Diego at Arizona, 9 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• L.A. Lakers at Washington, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• St. Louis at Minnesota, 6 p.m., NBCSN

• Colorado at Vegas, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Paris Saint-Germain, Semifinal Leg 1, 1:40 p.m., CBSSN

• CONCACAF Champions League: CF Monterrey at Columbus Crew SC, Quarterfinals Leg 1, 7:30 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at Portland, Quarterfinals Leg 1, 9:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

