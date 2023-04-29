Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, 3:35 a.m., ESPN2
• Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint, 8:254 a.m., ESPN
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, 9:30 a.m. (FS2) and 10 a.m. (FS1)
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The A-GAME 200, 12:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Texas A&M at Arkansas, 11 a.m., SECN
• Mississippi St. at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Texas at TCU, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Missouri at Florida, 6 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• LSU at Alabama, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Mississippi at Florida, 2 p.m., SECN
• UConn at DePaul, 3 p.m., FS2
• Tennessee at Arkansas, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Kentucky at Mississippi St., 4 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• LIV Golf League: Second Round (Taped), noon, CW
• PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Third Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, Final Round, 11 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Pittsburgh at Washington, noon, MLBN
• Atlanta at NY Mets, 3 p.m., FOX
• San Francisco at San Diego, 5 p.m., MLBN
• St. Louis at LA Dodgers, 8 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 1, 7:30 p.m., TNT
NFL DRAFT
• 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, 11 a.m., ABC, ESPN, NFLN
NHL
• Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 6, 6 p.m., TBS
• Eastern Conference First Round: New Jersey at NY Islanders, Game 6, 7 p.m., ABC
• Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 6, 9 p.m., TBS
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: West Ham United at Crystal Palace, 6:30 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brentford, 9 a.m., USA
• MLS: Atlanta United at Nashville SC, 12:30 p.m., FOX
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL: Orlando at San Diego, 9 p.m., CBSSN
TRACK AND FIELD
• USATF: The Drake Relays, 2 p.m., CBSSN
USFL FOOTBALL
• New Orleans at Birmingham, 11:30 a.m., USA
• Houston at Memphis, 6 p.m., FOX
XFL FOOTBALL
• South Division Championship: Arlington at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at NY Mets, 3 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Sunday on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, 5:55 a.m., ESPN
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Würth 400, Dover Motor Speedway, 1 p.m., FS1
• NTT IndyCar Series: The Children’s Of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, 2:30 p.m., NBC
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Auburn at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SEC
• Florida St. at Notre Dame, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• LSU at Alabama, 11:30 a.m., ESPN
• Tennessee at Arkansas, noon, ESPN2
• Indiana at Michigan, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Missouri at Texas A&M, 5 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• LIV Golf League: Final Round (Taped), noon, CW
• PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Final Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Atlanta at NY Mets, 12:40 p.m., Bally Sports South
• San Francisco at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Philadelphia at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers at Memphis, Game 7 (If Necessary), TBD
• Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Sacramento, Game 7 (If Necessary), TBD
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at New York, Game 1, noon, ABC
NHL HOCKEY
• Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Boston, Game 7 (If Necessary), TBD
• Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Carolina, Game 7 (If Necessary), TBD
• Western Conference First Round: Seattle at Colorado, Game 7 (If Necessary), TBD
• Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 7 (If Necessary), TBD
MEN'S SOCCER
• Serie A: Salernitana at Napoli, 8 a.m., CBSSN
• Premier League: Manchester City at Fulham, 8 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool, 10:30 a.m., USA
• MLS: FC Dallas at Minnesota United FC, 8 p.m., FS1
USFL FOOTBALL
• Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, 11 a.m., NBC
• New Jersey at Michigan, 3 p.m., FOX
XFL FOOTBALL
• North Division Championship: Seattle at D.C., 2 p.m., ESPN
--
Sunday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at NY Mets, 12:40 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
GOLF
• PGA Professional Championship: Second Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Atlanta at NY Mets, 12:40 p.m., Bally Sports South
• San Francisco at Houston, 7 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Conference Semifinal: TBD, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Conference Semifinal: TBD, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Conference Semifinal: TBD, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Conference Semifinal: TBD, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Conference Semifinal: TBD, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
• Conference Semifinal: TBD, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Everton at Leicester City, 2 p.m., USA
--
Monday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at NY Mets, 12:40 p.m., FM-93.9
