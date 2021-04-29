Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Auburn at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN
• Kentucky at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• Georgetown at Loyola (Md.), 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Rutgers, Quarterfinal, 1 p.m., BTN
• Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, 4 p.m., BTN
• Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. vs. Johns Hopkins, Quarterfinal, 7 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, First Round, 8 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Second Round, 9:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• America's Day at The Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• PFL 2: Rory MacDonald vs. Curtis Millender (Welterweights), 8 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• Philadelphia at St. Louis, noon, MLBN
• Seattle at Houston (joined in progress), 3 p.m., MLBN
• Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., MLBN
• Colorado at Arizona (joined in progress), 10:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Brooklyn at Indiana, 6 p.m., NBATV
NFL
• NFL draft: Round 1, 7 p.m., ABC, ESPN, NFLN
NHL
• Florida at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBCSN
• Calgary at Edmonton (joined in progress), 8 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• Madrid-WTA, Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds, 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., TENNIS
Today on Radio
MLB
• Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
