Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Auburn at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN

• Kentucky at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

• Georgetown at Loyola (Md.), 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

• Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Rutgers, Quarterfinal, 1 p.m., BTN

• Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, 4 p.m., BTN

• Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. vs. Johns Hopkins, Quarterfinal, 7 p.m., BTN

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, First Round, 8 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Second Round, 9:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• America's Day at The Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• PFL 2: Rory MacDonald vs. Curtis Millender (Welterweights), 8 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

• Philadelphia at St. Louis, noon, MLBN

• Seattle at Houston (joined in progress), 3 p.m., MLBN

• Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., MLBN

• Colorado at Arizona (joined in progress), 10:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Brooklyn at Indiana, 6 p.m., NBATV

NFL

• NFL draft: Round 1, 7 p.m., ABC, ESPN, NFLN

NHL

• Florida at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBCSN

• Calgary at Edmonton (joined in progress), 8 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• Madrid-WTA, Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds, 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., TENNIS

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

