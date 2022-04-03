NCAA BB 031922

The NCAA tournaments continue today and Monday. [DENNIS POROY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• NHRA: Qualifying, 11: 30 a.m., FS1

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota Owners 400, 2:30 p.m., FOX

• MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Argentina, 5 p.m., CNBC

• NHRA: The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, 6 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Texas at Oklahoma, noon, ESPN

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• 3X3U National Championship: Day 3, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

• HBCU All-Star Game: From New Orleans, 3 p.m., CBS

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. South Carolina, National Championship, 7 p.m., ESPN

• NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. South Carolina, National Championship (The Bird & Taurasi Show), 7 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Illinois at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• Mississippi St. at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SECN

• South Carolina at Missouri, 1 p.m., SECN

• Georgia at Alabama, 3 p.m., SECN

GOLF

• Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals (Juniors), 7 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, noon, GOLF, NBC

• PGA Tour Champions: The Rapiscan Systems Classic, Final Round, 1 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, 4 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

• High-School Basketball Skills Competition, noon, CBS

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m. (FS1) and 3:30 p.m. (FS2)

MLB

• Spring Training: Miami vs. NY Mets, noon, MLBN

• Spring Training: Colorado vs. Chicago White Sox, 3 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Dallas at Milwaukee, noon, ABC

• Denver at LA Lakers, 2:30 p.m., ABC

• Miami at Toronto, 6 p.m., NBATV

• New Orleans at LA Clippers, 8:30 p.m., NBATV

NHL

• NY Islanders at New Jersey, 3 p.m., TNT

• Philadelphia at NY Rangers, 6 p.m., NHLN

MEN'S SOCCER

• SPFL: Celtic at Rangers, 6 a.m., CBSSN

• Premier League: Everton at West Ham United, 8 a.m., USA

• Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur, 10:30 a.m., USA

• Serie A: Inter Milan at Juventus, 1:45 p.m., CBSSN

• MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland, 3:30 p.m., FS1

SWIMMING

• The Open Water Nationals: Championships, 11:30 a.m., NBC

TENNIS

• Miami Open-ATP Final, WTA Doubles Final, noon, TENNIS

--

Monday on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• NCAA Tournament: National Championship, 8 p.m., TBS

• NCAA Tournament: National Championship, New Orleans (TeamCast), 8 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace, 2 p.m., USA

TENNIS

• Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., TENNIS

