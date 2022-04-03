Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NHRA: Qualifying, 11: 30 a.m., FS1
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota Owners 400, 2:30 p.m., FOX
• MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Argentina, 5 p.m., CNBC
• NHRA: The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, 6 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Texas at Oklahoma, noon, ESPN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• 3X3U National Championship: Day 3, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
• HBCU All-Star Game: From New Orleans, 3 p.m., CBS
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. South Carolina, National Championship, 7 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. South Carolina, National Championship (The Bird & Taurasi Show), 7 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Illinois at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Mississippi St. at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SECN
• South Carolina at Missouri, 1 p.m., SECN
• Georgia at Alabama, 3 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals (Juniors), 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, noon, GOLF, NBC
• PGA Tour Champions: The Rapiscan Systems Classic, Final Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• High-School Basketball Skills Competition, noon, CBS
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m. (FS1) and 3:30 p.m. (FS2)
MLB
• Spring Training: Miami vs. NY Mets, noon, MLBN
• Spring Training: Colorado vs. Chicago White Sox, 3 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Dallas at Milwaukee, noon, ABC
• Denver at LA Lakers, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• Miami at Toronto, 6 p.m., NBATV
• New Orleans at LA Clippers, 8:30 p.m., NBATV
NHL
• NY Islanders at New Jersey, 3 p.m., TNT
• Philadelphia at NY Rangers, 6 p.m., NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• SPFL: Celtic at Rangers, 6 a.m., CBSSN
• Premier League: Everton at West Ham United, 8 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur, 10:30 a.m., USA
• Serie A: Inter Milan at Juventus, 1:45 p.m., CBSSN
• MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland, 3:30 p.m., FS1
SWIMMING
• The Open Water Nationals: Championships, 11:30 a.m., NBC
TENNIS
• Miami Open-ATP Final, WTA Doubles Final, noon, TENNIS
--
Monday on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA Tournament: National Championship, 8 p.m., TBS
• NCAA Tournament: National Championship, New Orleans (TeamCast), 8 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace, 2 p.m., USA
TENNIS
• Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., TENNIS
