Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula One, Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, 5:25 a.m., ESPNU
• Formula One, Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, 8:55 a.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Florida A&M at Norfolk St., 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Vanderbilt at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Arkansas at LSU, 6 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S CURLING
• World Championship, U.S. vs. Scotland, Round Robin, Calgary, Alberta (taped), 6 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour, The Tenerife Open, Second Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain, 8 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions, The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club, The Woodlands, Texas, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, The Valspar Championship, Second Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla., 1 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour, The HSBC Women's World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore, 9:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• The Kentucky Derby Oaks, From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., 11 a.m., NBCSN
MLB
• N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Toronto, in Dunedin, Fla., 6:35 p.m., BSSO
• Kansas City at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FS1
NFL
• NFL draft, Rounds 2-3, Cleveland, 6 p.m., ABC, ESPN, NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• USL, San Diego at Phoenix, 9 p.m., ESPN2
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Toronto, in Dunedin, Fla., 6:35 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula One, Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, ESPN2, 5:55 a.m.
• Formula One, Qualifying, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, 8:55 a.m., ESPN2
• ARCA Menards Series, 12:30 p.m., FS1
• IndyCar, Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, 3 p.m., NBCSN
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Kansas, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., 6:30 p.m., FS1
• IndyCar, The Genesys 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
• AMA Supercross, FIM World Championship, Salt Lake City, 9 p.m., NBCSN
BOXING
• PBC Fight Night, Erislandy Lara vs. Thomas LaManna (Middleweights), Carson, Calif., 6 p.m., FOX
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Auburn at Georgia, 11 a.m., SECN
• TCU at West Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• South Carolina at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., SECN
• San Diego at Gonzaga, 8 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• SWAC championship, Alabama A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 2 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• Syracuse at Notre Dame, 10 a.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Alabama at Georgia, noon, ESPN2
• Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 2 p.m., SECN
• Cal St. Fullerton at Cal Poly, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Florida at Missouri, 4 p.m., SECN
• Arkansas at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• EPGA Tour, The Tenerife Open, Third Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain, 7:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla., noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour, The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla., 2 p.m., CBS
• PGA Tour Champions, The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club, The Woodlands, Texas, 2 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour, The HSBC Women's World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore, 9:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Kentucky Derby Prep: From Churchill Downs, Lousiville, Ky., 11 a.m., NBCSN
• The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Lousiville, Ky., 1:30 p.m., NBC
MLB
• Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 3 p.m., FS1
• Atlanta at Toronto, in Dunedin, Fla., 6:35 p.m., BSSO
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• UFC Fight Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jirí Procházka (Light-Heavyweights), Las Vegas, 9 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
• Golden State at Houston, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• NFL draft, Rounds 4-7, Cleveland, 11 a.m., ABC, ESPN, NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• Liga MX, Mazatlán at Monterrey, 9 p.m., FS1
TRACK AND FIELD
• The World Athletics Relays, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
--
Saturday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Toronto, in Dunedin, Fla., 6:35 p.m., FM-93.9
