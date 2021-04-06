Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• North Carolina at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN
MLB
• Minnesota at Detroit, noon, MLBN
• Atlanta at Washington, 3 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Houston at L.A. Angels, 3 p.m., MLBN
• N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN
• San Francisco at San Diego OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Philadelphia at Boston, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Milwaukee at Golden State, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, 6 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Champions League: Portland at Marathón, Round of 16 1st Leg, 5 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta United FC at LD Alajuelense, Round of 16 1st Leg, 7 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at Arcahaie FC, Round of 16 1st Leg, 9 p.m., FS1
SURFING
• WSL Championship Tour: The Newcastle Cup, 4:30 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Volvo Car Open-WTA, Early Rounds, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Washington, 3:05 p.m., FM-93.9
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
