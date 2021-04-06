Alec Bohm baseball

Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies host the New York Mets at 6 p.m. tonight on ESPN. [LAURENCE KESTERSON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• North Carolina at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN

MLB

• Minnesota at Detroit, noon, MLBN

• Atlanta at Washington, 3 p.m., Bally Sports South

• Houston at L.A. Angels, 3 p.m., MLBN

• N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN

• San Francisco at San Diego OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Philadelphia at Boston, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Milwaukee at Golden State, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, 6 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF Champions League: Portland at Marathón, Round of 16 1st Leg, 5 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta United FC at LD Alajuelense, Round of 16 1st Leg, 7 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at Arcahaie FC, Round of 16 1st Leg, 9 p.m., FS1

SURFING

• WSL Championship Tour: The Newcastle Cup, 4:30 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Volvo Car Open-WTA, Early Rounds, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Washington, 3:05 p.m., FM-93.9

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

