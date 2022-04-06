Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Liberty at Virginia, 6 p.m., ACCN
• Kansas at Missouri, 7 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• St. Francis (Pa.) at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., ACCN
• Michigan St. at Michigan, 5 p.m., BTN
• Florida St. at Florida, 5 p.m., SECN
• Kentucky at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Masters Par 3 Contest, 2 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay, 11:30 a.m., MLBN
NBA
• Brooklyn at New York, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Phoenix at LA Clippers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Chelsea, Quarterfinal Leg 1, 2 p.m., CBS
• CONCACAF Champions League: NY City FC at Seattle, Semifinal Leg 1, 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., TENNIS
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Drews vs. Team Valentin-Anderson, 7:30 p.m., FS2
