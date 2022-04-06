Phillies 040522

Bryce Harper, left, Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies play the Tampa Bay Rays in a spring training game today. [LYNNE SLADKY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Liberty at Virginia, 6 p.m., ACCN

• Kansas at Missouri, 7 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• St. Francis (Pa.) at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., ACCN

• Michigan St. at Michigan, 5 p.m., BTN

• Florida St. at Florida, 5 p.m., SECN

• Kentucky at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Masters Par 3 Contest, 2 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay, 11:30 a.m., MLBN

NBA

• Brooklyn at New York, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• Phoenix at LA Clippers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Chelsea, Quarterfinal Leg 1, 2 p.m., CBS

• CONCACAF Champions League: NY City FC at Seattle, Semifinal Leg 1, 9 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., TENNIS

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Drews vs. Team Valentin-Anderson, 7:30 p.m., FS2

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.