Yankees baseball

Aaron Judge (left), Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees will play the Baltimore Orioles at 5:30 tonight on MLB Network. [KATHY WILLENS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Kathy Willens - staff, AP

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• FIU at Miami, 6 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

• Penn St. at Johns Hopkins, 3 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Rhode Island at Boston College, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

• Charleston Southern at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN

MLB

• Atlanta at Washington (doubleheader), 11:05 a.m., Bally Sports South

• Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (11:30 a.m.) OR Minnesota at Detroit (noon), MLBN

• L.A. Dodgers at Oakland (2:30 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Miami (3 p.m.), MLBN

• Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 5:30 p.m., MLBN

• Arizona at Colorado (joined in progress), 8:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• New Orleans at Brooklyn, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• Utah at Phoenix, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Edmonton at Ottawa, 4 p.m., NBCSN

• Montréal at Toronto, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia Union at Deportivo Saprissa, Round of 16 1st Leg, 5 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF Champions League: Toronto FC at Club León, Round of 16 1st Leg, 7 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at CD Olimpia, Round of 16 1st Leg, 9 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• Volvo Car Open-WTA, Early Rounds, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Washington (doubleheader), 11:05 a.m., FM-93.9

