Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• FIU at Miami, 6 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• Penn St. at Johns Hopkins, 3 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Rhode Island at Boston College, 3:30 p.m., ACCN
• Charleston Southern at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN
MLB
• Atlanta at Washington (doubleheader), 11:05 a.m., Bally Sports South
• Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (11:30 a.m.) OR Minnesota at Detroit (noon), MLBN
• L.A. Dodgers at Oakland (2:30 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Miami (3 p.m.), MLBN
• Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 5:30 p.m., MLBN
• Arizona at Colorado (joined in progress), 8:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• New Orleans at Brooklyn, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Utah at Phoenix, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Edmonton at Ottawa, 4 p.m., NBCSN
• Montréal at Toronto, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia Union at Deportivo Saprissa, Round of 16 1st Leg, 5 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Champions League: Toronto FC at Club León, Round of 16 1st Leg, 7 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at CD Olimpia, Round of 16 1st Leg, 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Volvo Car Open-WTA, Early Rounds, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Washington (doubleheader), 11:05 a.m., FM-93.9
