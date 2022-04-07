Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, 2 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, 4:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200, 7 p.m., FS1
• Formula 1: Practice, 9:55 p.m., ESPNEWS
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Arkansas at Florida, 5 p.m., SECN
• Kentucky at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
• The State Champions Invitational: Sidwell Friends (D.C.) vs. Calvary Christian (Florida), Semifinal, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
• The State Champions Invitational: Norcross (Georgia) vs. Auburn (Washington), Semifinal, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2
MLB
• Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN
• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels (Joined in Progress), 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Boston at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• LA Lakers at Golden State, 9 p.m., TNT
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• Copa America 2022 Draw, 10:30 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
