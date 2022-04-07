Braves 040622

The Atlanta Braves open their season tonight against the Cincinnati Reds. [STEVE HELBER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, 2 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, 4:30 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200, 7 p.m., FS1

• Formula 1: Practice, 9:55 p.m., ESPNEWS

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Arkansas at Florida, 5 p.m., SECN

• Kentucky at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SECN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

• The State Champions Invitational: Sidwell Friends (D.C.) vs. Calvary Christian (Florida), Semifinal, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

• The State Champions Invitational: Norcross (Georgia) vs. Auburn (Washington), Semifinal, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2

MLB

• Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN

• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m., ESPN2

• Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels (Joined in Progress), 9 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Boston at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• LA Lakers at Golden State, 9 p.m., TNT

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• Copa America 2022 Draw, 10:30 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

