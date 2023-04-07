featured Sports on TV, Radio: April 7, 2023 Apr 7, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Taylor Jenkins and the Memphis Grizzlies face the Bucks on Friday. Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, 4:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, 7 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, 7:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Florida at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN
• Oklahoma St. at TCU, 8 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Florida St. at Clemson, 6 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Course, 2 p.m., 7 p.m. (ESPN)
BOY'S HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• State Champions Invitational, Semifinal, 3 p.m., ESPNU
GIRL'S HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• State Champions Invitational, Semifinal, 1 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2
MLB
• Seattle at Cleveland, 3 p.m., MLBN
• San Diego at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m., AppleTV+
• Toronto at L.A. Angels, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• PFL 2 Main Card: Heavyweights & Women's Featherweights, 9 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
• Memphis at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBATV
MEN'S RUGBY
• NRL: Dolphins at North Queensland, 4:55 a.m., FS2
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Uruguay vs. Brazil, Group A, 6:45 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Charleston-WTA Quarterfinals and Doubles Semifinals, noon, TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MLB
• San Diego at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m., FM-93.9 