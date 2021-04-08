Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson will try to defend his Masters championship starting today at 2 p.m. on ESPN. [CURTIS COMPTON/ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION]

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Georgia at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SECN

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

• NCAA Frozen Four: Minnesota St. (Mankato) vs. St. Cloud St., Semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA Frozen Four: Minn. Duluth vs. UMass, Semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN2

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

• Albany at Syracuse, 4 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

• Rutgers at Maryland, 4 p.m., BTN

• Duke at Louisville, 6 p.m., ACCN

• Northwestern at Ohio St., 6 p.m., BTN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, Augusta National G.C., 2 p.m., ESPN

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2

MLB

• Miami at N.Y. Mets (noon) OR Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.), MLBN

• Milwaukee at St. Louis (3 p.m.) OR Seattle at Minnesota (3:30 p.m.), MLBN

• L.A. Angels at Toronto (6 p.m.) OR Oakland at Houston (7 p.m.), MLBN

NBA

• L.A. Lakers at Miami, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF Champions League: Columbus Crew FC at Real Estelí FC, Round of 16 1st Leg, 7 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF Champions League: CF Monterrey at Club Atlético Pantoja, Round of 16 1st Leg, 9 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• Volvo Car Open-WTA, Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS

• Volvo Car Open-WTA, Early Rounds & Doubles Quarterfinal 2, 6 p.m., TENNIS

