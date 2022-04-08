Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, 8:30 a.m., FS2
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, 3:30 p.m., FS2
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• Formula 1: Practice, 9:55 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Arkansas at Florida, 5:30 p.m., SECN
• LSU at Mississippi St., 7 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• North Carolina St. at South Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Mississippi at Kentucky, 5 p.m., SECN
• Arizona St. at Oregon, 7 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, 2 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Boston at NY Yankees, noon, MLBN
• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
NBA
• Milwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m., NBATV
• Phoenix at Utah, 8:30 p.m., NBATV
NHL
• Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Newcastle United, 2 p.m., USA
Today on radio
MLB
• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, 4 p.m., USA
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, 6:30 p.m., FS1
BOXING
• Top Rank: Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han (Super-Featherweights), 9 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Kentucky at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., SECN
• TCU at Texas, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Missouri at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN
• Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Mississippi at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SECN
• Auburn at Arkansas, 1 p.m., SECN
• Alabama at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, 2 p.m., CBS
MEXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC 273 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Boston at NY Yankees, 3 p.m., FS1
• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
NHL
• Washington at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., ABC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Manchester United at Everton, 6:30 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Chelsea at Southampton, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Tottenham at Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• MLS: New England at Inter Miami CF, 2 p.n., ESPN
• MLS: LA FC at LA Galaxy, 6:30 p.m., FOX
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan, 4:30 p.m., FOX
Saturday on radio
MLB
• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
