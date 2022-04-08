Masters Board 040722

The Masters continues today and Saturday. [CHARLIE RIEDEL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, 8:30 a.m., FS2

• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, 3:30 p.m., FS2

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com, 6:30 p.m., FS1

• Formula 1: Practice, 9:55 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Arkansas at Florida, 5:30 p.m., SECN

• LSU at Mississippi St., 7 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• North Carolina St. at South Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• Mississippi at Kentucky, 5 p.m., SECN

• Arizona St. at Oregon, 7 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, 2 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• Boston at NY Yankees, noon, MLBN

• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

NBA

• Milwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m., NBATV

• Phoenix at Utah, 8:30 p.m., NBATV

NHL

• Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., NHLN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Newcastle United, 2 p.m., USA

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Saturday on TV

AUTO RACING

• IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, 4 p.m., USA

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, 6:30 p.m., FS1

BOXING

• Top Rank: Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han (Super-Featherweights), 9 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Kentucky at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., SECN

• TCU at Texas, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Missouri at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN

• Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Mississippi at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SECN

• Auburn at Arkansas, 1 p.m., SECN

• Alabama at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, 2 p.m., CBS

MEXED MARTIAL ARTS

• UFC 273 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• Boston at NY Yankees, 3 p.m., FS1

• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

NHL

• Washington at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., ABC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Manchester United at Everton, 6:30 a.m., USA

• Premier League: Chelsea at Southampton, 9 a.m., USA

• Premier League: Tottenham at Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m., NBC

• MLS: New England at Inter Miami CF, 2 p.n., ESPN

• MLS: LA FC at LA Galaxy, 6:30 p.m., FOX

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan, 4:30 p.m., FOX

--

Saturday on radio

MLB

• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

