Ronald Acuna Jr. Braves baseball

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies at 6:20 p.m. Friday on Bally Sports South and 6:20 p.m. Saturday on Bally Sports Southeast. [ALEX BRANDON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Alex Brandon - staff, AP

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cook Out 250, Martinsville Speedway, 7 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Dallas Baptist at Missouri St., noon, ESPNU

• Arkansas at Mississippi, 6 p.m., SECN

• West Virginia at Baylor, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Minnesota at Northwestern, 3 p.m., ESPNU

• Duke at Florida St., 5 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, 2 p.m., ESPN

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• Bellator 256: Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida (Light-Heavyweights), 8 p.m., SHO

MLB

• Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLBN

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

• Detroit at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m., MLBN

• Cincinnati at Arizona (joined in progress), 9:30 p.m., MLBN

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• NWSL Challenge Cup: Chicago at Houston, 7;30 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• Volvo Car Open-WTA, Quarterfinals, noon, TENNIS

• Volvo Car Open-WTA, Singles & Doubles Quarterfinal 4, 6 p.m., TENNIS

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Saturday on TV

AUTO RACING

• AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, 2 p.m., NBC

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, 6:30 p.m., FS1

BOXING

• Top Rank, 9 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• LSU at Kentucky, 1 p.m., SECN

• Florida at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE BOWLING

• NCAA Championship, 6 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Delaware at Delaware St., 5 p.m., ESPN2

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

• NCAA Frozen Four: Teams TBD, Championship, 6 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

• Duke at Notre Dame, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• Virginia at North Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Alabama at Arkansas, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• South Carolina at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., SECN

• Duke at Florida St., 1 p.m., ESPN2

• UCLA at Oregon, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• Auburn at Texas A&M, 4 p.m., SECN

FISHING

• Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, 7 a.m., FS1

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, 2 p.m., CBS

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS1

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 11 a.m., ESPN

MLB

• Oakland at Houston, 3:05 p.m., FS1

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

NBA

• L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m., ABC

RUGBY

• Pro14: TBA, 9 a.m., ESPN2

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace, 1:30 p.m., NBC

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• International Friendly: Sweden vs. U.S., noon, FOX

--

Saturday on Radio

MLB

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.