Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cook Out 250, Martinsville Speedway, 7 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Dallas Baptist at Missouri St., noon, ESPNU
• Arkansas at Mississippi, 6 p.m., SECN
• West Virginia at Baylor, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Minnesota at Northwestern, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Duke at Florida St., 5 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, 2 p.m., ESPN
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• Bellator 256: Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida (Light-Heavyweights), 8 p.m., SHO
MLB
• Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Detroit at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m., MLBN
• Cincinnati at Arizona (joined in progress), 9:30 p.m., MLBN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL Challenge Cup: Chicago at Houston, 7;30 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Volvo Car Open-WTA, Quarterfinals, noon, TENNIS
• Volvo Car Open-WTA, Singles & Doubles Quarterfinal 4, 6 p.m., TENNIS
--
Today on Radio
MLB
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, 2 p.m., NBC
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, 6:30 p.m., FS1
BOXING
• Top Rank, 9 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• LSU at Kentucky, 1 p.m., SECN
• Florida at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE BOWLING
• NCAA Championship, 6 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Delaware at Delaware St., 5 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
• NCAA Frozen Four: Teams TBD, Championship, 6 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• Duke at Notre Dame, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Virginia at North Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Alabama at Arkansas, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• South Carolina at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., SECN
• Duke at Florida St., 1 p.m., ESPN2
• UCLA at Oregon, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Auburn at Texas A&M, 4 p.m., SECN
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, 7 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, 2 p.m., CBS
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS1
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 11 a.m., ESPN
MLB
• Oakland at Houston, 3:05 p.m., FS1
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
NBA
• L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m., ABC
RUGBY
• Pro14: TBA, 9 a.m., ESPN2
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace, 1:30 p.m., NBC
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly: Sweden vs. U.S., noon, FOX
--
Saturday on Radio
MLB
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
