Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• FIA: 24 Hours of Spa, Part 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, 6 a.m., CBSSN
• Formula 1: The Hungarian Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m., ESPN
• NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, 3 p.m., FOX
FITNESS
• The 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games: Final Day, 1 p.m., CBS
GOLF
• EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, 7:30 a.m., GOLF
• U.S. Senior Women's Open: Final Round, Brooklawn CC, 1 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon (FS2) and 2:30 p.m. (FS1)
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Arsenault vs. Team Wood, 10 a.m., FS1
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Treanor vs. Team Warden, 12:30 p.m., FS1
MLB
• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., TBS
• Oakland at L.A. Angels (joined in progress), 4 p.m., MLBN
• Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., ESPN
OLYMPICS
• Badminton: Women's singles final, 7:40 a.m., NBCSN
• Basketball (women): Group B, U.S. vs. France, 11:30 p.m., USA
• Gymnastics (men): Floor and pommel horse, 7:30 a.m., NBC
• Tennis: Men's singles final, 7:30 a.m., NBC
• Track and field finals, women's gymnastics (vault and uneven bar), beach volleyball, women's diving, 6 p.m., NBC
• Track and field, 7 p.m., USA
• Volleyball (men): Group stage, U.S. vs. Argentina, 7:30 a.m., NBC
• Volleyball (women): Group B, U.S. vs. Italy, 11:05 p.m., NBC
RUGBY
• MLR: Rugby ATL at Los Angeles, Championship, 3 p.m., CBS
MEN'S SOCCER
• Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna, 6 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Mexico, Final, 8 p.m., FS1
THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
• TBT: TBD, Semifinal, 11 a.m., ESPN
• TBT: 3 Point Contest, 1 p.m., ESPN
• TBT: TBD, Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• Atlanta-ATP, Singles Final, 4 p.m., TENNIS
Today on Radio
MLB
• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., FM-93.9
• Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
Monday on TV
MLB
• Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN
OLYMPICS
• Equestrian, men's gymnastics, beach volleyball, water polo, men's diving, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., NBC
• Track and field, women's gymnastics, beach volleyball, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., NBC
