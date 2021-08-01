Atlanta Braves baseball

Austin Riley, third base coach Ron Washington and the Atlanta Braves wrap up a weekend series against the Milwaukee Brewers at 12:20 p.m. today on Bally Sports Southeast and FM-93.9. [HAKIM WRIGHT, SR./THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• FIA: 24 Hours of Spa, Part 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, 6 a.m., CBSSN

• Formula 1: The Hungarian Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m., ESPN

• NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, 3 p.m., FOX

FITNESS

• The 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games: Final Day, 1 p.m., CBS

GOLF

• EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, 7:30 a.m., GOLF

• U.S. Senior Women's Open: Final Round, Brooklawn CC, 1 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon (FS2) and 2:30 p.m. (FS1)

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Arsenault vs. Team Wood, 10 a.m., FS1

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Treanor vs. Team Warden, 12:30 p.m., FS1

MLB

• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., TBS

• Oakland at L.A. Angels (joined in progress), 4 p.m., MLBN

• Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., ESPN

OLYMPICS

• Badminton: Women's singles final, 7:40 a.m., NBCSN

• Basketball (women): Group B, U.S. vs. France, 11:30 p.m., USA

• Gymnastics (men): Floor and pommel horse, 7:30 a.m., NBC

• Tennis: Men's singles final, 7:30 a.m., NBC

• Track and field finals, women's gymnastics (vault and uneven bar), beach volleyball, women's diving, 6 p.m., NBC

• Track and field, 7 p.m., USA

• Volleyball (men): Group stage, U.S. vs. Argentina, 7:30 a.m., NBC

• Volleyball (women): Group B, U.S. vs. Italy, 11:05 p.m., NBC

RUGBY

• MLR: Rugby ATL at Los Angeles, Championship, 3 p.m., CBS

MEN'S SOCCER

• Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna, 6 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Mexico, Final, 8 p.m., FS1

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

• TBT: TBD, Semifinal, 11 a.m., ESPN

• TBT: 3 Point Contest, 1 p.m., ESPN

• TBT: TBD, Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• Atlanta-ATP, Singles Final, 4 p.m., TENNIS

Today on Radio

MLB

• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., FM-93.9

• Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

Monday on TV

MLB

• Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN

OLYMPICS

• Equestrian, men's gymnastics, beach volleyball, water polo, men's diving, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., NBC

• Track and field, women's gymnastics, beach volleyball, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., NBC

