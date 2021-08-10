Ozzie Albies baseball

Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves open a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds at 6:20 tonight on Bally Sports South and FM-93.9. [BRYNN ANDERSON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Brynn Anderson - staff, AP

Today on TV

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Regional Semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN

• Little League World Series: TBD vs. Louisiana, Southwest Regional Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

• Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Summer League: Atlanta vs. Indiana, 5 p.m., NBATV

• Summer League: Boston vs. Denver, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Summer League: Chicago vs. San Antonio, 7 p.m., NBATV

• Summer League: Detroit vs. Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN

• Summer League: Sacramento vs. Washington, 9 p.m., NBATV

• Summer League: LA Clippers vs. Portland, 10 p.m., ESPNU

MEN'S SOCCER

• Leagues Cup: Club León at Sporting KC, Quarterfinal, 7 p.m., ESPN2

• Leagues Cup: Tigres UANL at Seattle FC, Quarterfinal, 9 p.m., ESPN2

SURFING

• WSL Championship Tour: The Corona Open Mexico, 7:30 a.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Canada-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

