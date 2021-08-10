Today on TV
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Regional Semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: TBD vs. Louisiana, Southwest Regional Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Summer League: Atlanta vs. Indiana, 5 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Boston vs. Denver, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Summer League: Chicago vs. San Antonio, 7 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Detroit vs. Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Summer League: Sacramento vs. Washington, 9 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: LA Clippers vs. Portland, 10 p.m., ESPNU
MEN'S SOCCER
• Leagues Cup: Club León at Sporting KC, Quarterfinal, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Leagues Cup: Tigres UANL at Seattle FC, Quarterfinal, 9 p.m., ESPN2
SURFING
• WSL Championship Tour: The Corona Open Mexico, 7:30 a.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Canada-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
