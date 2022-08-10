Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Drake's Big Blue Bahamas: Dominican Republic U-22 National Team vs. Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• USGA: U.S. Women's Amateur, Round of 64, Chambers Bay, 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga, noon, FS2
MEN'S IIHF HOCKEY
• World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Sweden, Group B, 1 p.m., NHLN
• World Junior Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Latvia, Group A, 5 p.m., NHLN
• World Junior Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Germany, Group B, 9 p.m., NHLN
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Midwest Regional: Missouri vs. Iowa, 10 a.m., ESPN
• New England Regional: New Hampshire vs. Massachusetts, noon, ESPN
• Northwest Regional: Oregon vs. Idaho, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Great Lakes Regional, 4 p.m., ESPN
• Metro Regional: New Jersey vs. Connecticut, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• West Regional: Arizona vs. Northern Calif., 8 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, noon, MLBN
• Atlanta at Boston, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7 p.m., FS1
• Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10 p.m., MLBN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, Final, 1:55 p.m., CBSSN
• MLS All-Star Game: MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Brazil, Group A, 5:50 p.m., FS2
• FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Australia, Group A, 8:50 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m., CBSSN
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Boston, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
