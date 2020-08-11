Today
All TV schedule times Central
(for production reasons, some times elsewhere in Sports are Eastern)
Sports on TV
MLB
• Kansas City at Cincinnati OR Miami at Toronto, 5:30 p.m., MLBN
• Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6 p.m., FS1
• Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m., Fox Sports South
• Oakland at LA Angels, 8:30 p.m. (OR Seattle at Texas, 8 p.m.), MLBN
NBA
• Seeding Games: Houston vs. San Antonio, 1 p.m., NBATV
• Seeding Games: Portland vs. Dallas, 5:30 p.m., TNT
• Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, 8 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, 2 p.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 1, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 1, 7 p.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 1, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. Orlando City SC, The Final, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Las Vegas vs. Indiana, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• New York vs. Los Angeles, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
