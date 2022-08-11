Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Drake's Big Blue Bahamas: Monterrey Tech (Monterrey, Mexico) vs. Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, First Round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, First Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• USGA: U.S. Women's Amateur, Round of 16, 6 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga, 2 p.m., FS2
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
• AXE European Tour: Calif. Basketball Club vs. Hoopsfix Elite (London), 2 p.m., ESPNU
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Midwest Regional, 10 a.m., ESPN
• Mid-Atlantic Regional: Washington, DC vs. Pennsylvania, noon, ESPN
• Mountain Regional: Montana vs. Nevada, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Great Lakes Regional: Final, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• New England Regional: Final, 4 p.m., ESPN
• Northwest Regional: Final, 6 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Cleveland at Detroit, noon, MLBN
• Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati, Dyersville, Iowa, 6 p.m., FOX
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Ghana vs. U.S., Group D, 11:50 a.m., FS2
• FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Nigeria, Group C, 5:55 p.m., FS1
• FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. South Korea, Group C, 8:50 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Chicago at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., NBATV
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.