Today on TV
BOXING
• PBC Fight Night Main Card: Tramaine Williams vs. Jetro Pabustan (Super-Bantamweights), 9 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
• DP World Tour/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, 7 a.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Second Round, The Club at Indian Creek, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Second Round, TPC Southwind, 2 p.m., GOLF
• USGA: U.S. Women's Amateur, Quarterfinals, Chambers Bay, 6 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, First Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, 10 p.m., GOLF
BOY'S HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• Under Armour Next Elite 24: Team Futr vs. Team Havoc, 6 p.m., ESPNU
GIRL'S HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• Under Armour Next Elite 24: Team Breakthru vs. Team Ascent, 4 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga, noon (FS2), 3 p.m. (FS1), 5 p.m. (FS2)
MEN'S IIHF HOCKEY
• World Junior Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Austria, Group B, 1 p.m., NHLN
• World Junior Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Slovakia, Group A, 5 p.m., NHLN
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Midwest Regional Final, noon, ESPN
• Mid-Atlantic Regional Final, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Mountain Regional Final, 4 p.m., ESPN
• Metro Regional: New York vs. New Jersey, Final, 6 p.m., ESPN
• West Regional: Hawaii vs. Arizona, Final, 8 p.m., ESPN
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
• Little League Softball World Series: Mid-Atlantic Region vs. Asia-Pacific Region, Game 15, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Little League Softball World Series: Southwest Region vs. Southeast Region, Game 16, 6 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• Atlanta at Miami, 5:40 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• NY Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN
NFL
• Atlanta at Detroit, 5 p.m., NFLN
• Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:30 p.m., NFLN
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Chidester, 8 p.m., ESPNU
TENNIS
• Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Quarterfinals, 11 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
• New York vs. Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBATV
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Miami, 5:40 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, 2 p.m., FS1
• NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, 3:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, 4 p.m., USA
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation, Playoffs, Round of 10, Richmond Raceway, 7 p.m., FS1
BOXING
• WBO Top Rank: Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa (Junior-Welterweights), 9 p.m., ESPN
CFL
• British Columbia at Calgary, 6 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Carleton University (Ottawa, Ontario) vs. Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, 8:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, noon (GOLF), 2 p.m. (NBC)
• USGA: U.S. Women's Amateur, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, 5 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Third Round, The Club at Indian Creek, 8 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga, 11:30 a.m., 5 p.m. (FS1)
MEN'S IIHF HOCKEY
• World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Austria, Group B, 1 p.m., NHLN
• World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Canada, Group A, 5 p.m., NHLN
• World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Germany, Group B, 9 p.m., NHLN
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
• Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 17, noon, ESPN2
• Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 18, 3 p.m., ESPN2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• PFL Playoffs: Welterweights & Heavyweights, 1 p.m., ESPN
• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 3 p.m., ESPN
• UFC Fight Night Main Card: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz (Bantamweights), 6 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Atlanta at Miami (doubleheader), 12:10 p.m., 6:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Southeast)
• N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., FOX
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Bournemouth at Manchester City, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Manchester United at Brentford, 11:30 a.m., NBC
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Purple vs. Team Orange, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Gold, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
TENNIS
• Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals, noon, 5 p.m. (TENNIS)
--
Saturday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Miami (doubleheader), 12:10 p.m., 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.