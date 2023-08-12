Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NTT IndyCar Series: The Gallagher Grand Prix, 1:30 p.m., USA
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts, 4:30 p.m., USA
BASKETBALL
• 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, 7 p.m., NBATV
BOXING
• Showtime Championship Main Card: Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez (Bantamweights), 8 p.m., SHO
• Top Rank Main Card: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez (Junior-Welterweights), 9 p.m., ESPN
CFL
• Calgary at B.C., 6 p.m., CBSSN
FIBA MEN'S BASKETBALL
• Exhibition: U.S. vs. Slovenia, 2:30 p.m., FS1
GOLF
• LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, 6 a.m., USA
• LIV Golf League: Second Round, noon, CW
• PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Semifinals, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, noon and 5 p.m., FS1
• Saratoga Live: The Fourstardave Handicap, 2 p.m., FOX
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
• Little League Softball World Series: Semifinal, 1 p.m. (ESPN) and 4 p.m. (ESPN2)
MLB
• Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 1), noon, Bally Sports Southeast
• Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 2:30 p.m., MLBN
• NY Yankees at Miami, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 2), 6 p.m., FOX
• Baltimore at Seattle, 8:30 p.m., FS1
NFL
• Preseason: Tennessee at Chicago, noon, NFLN
• Preseason: NY Jets at Carolina, 3 p.m., NFLN
• Preseason: Philadelphia at Baltimore, 6 p.m., NFLN
• LA Chargers at LA Rams (Joined in Progress), 8 p.m., NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Aston Villa at Newcastle United, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• LaLiga: Real Madrid at Athletic Bilbao, 2 p.m., ABC
• CPL: York United FC at Forge FC, 6 p.m., FS2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. France, Quarterfinal, 2 a.m., FOX
• FIFA World Cup: England vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, 5:30 p.m., FOX
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Davidson, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Semifinals, 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., TENNIS
--
Saturday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 1), noon, FM-93.9
• Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 2), 6 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Sunday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, 1:30 p.m., NBC
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Exhibition: Southern Cal vs. KK SC Derby, 11 a.m., NBATV
FIBA MEN'S BASKETBALL
• Exhibition: U.S. vs. Spain, 2:30 p.m., FOX
GOLF
• LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, 6 a.m. (USA) and 11 a.m. (NBC)
• PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, 11 a.m. (GOLF) and 1 p.m. (CBS)
• LIV Golf League: Final Round, noon, CW
• PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round (Taped), 3 p.m., GOLF
• USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Championship Match, 6 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
• Factory All-American Game: American vs. National, noon, ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
• Little League Softball World Series: Third-Place Game, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Little League Softball World Series: Championship, 2 p.m., ABC
MLB
• Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• Colorado at LA Dodgers, 3:30 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at NY Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• Preseason: Kansas City at New Orleans, noon, NFLN
• Preseason: San Francisco at Las Vegas, 3 p.m., NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• SPFL: Celtic at Aberdeen, 5:55 a.m., CBSSN
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Romero, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Faraimo, 6 p.m., ESPNU
TENNIS
• Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Singles and Doubles Finals, 12:30 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• New York at Indiana, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Phoenix at Seattle, 5 p.m., NBATV
• Atlanta at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., CBSSN
--
Sunday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at NY Mets, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
• American Legion World Series: Semifinal, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
• NY Yankees at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Arizona at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.., FS1
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United, 2 p.m., USA
--
Monday on radio
MLB
• NY Yankees at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
