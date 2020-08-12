David Perron hockey

David Perron (left) and the St. Louis Blues play the Vancouver Canucks in game one of the Western Conference first round at 8:30 p.m. tonight on NBCSN. [JASON FRANSON/THE CANADIAN PRESS via AP]

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Round 10, noon, FS2

GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Rewards Charity Challenge, 1 p.m., GOLF

• U.S. Amateur Golf: Round of 64, 6 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, 1 p.m., FS2

MLB

• Chicago White Sox at Detroit, noon, MLBN

• Arizona at Colorado, 2 p.m., ESPN

• Oakland at L.A. Angels, 3 p.m., MLBN

• Kansas City at Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• San Diego at LA Dodgers, 8:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Seeding Games: Indiana vs. Houston, 3 p.m., NBATV

• Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m., ESPN

• Seeding Games: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 8:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Eastern Conference First Round: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, Game 1, 2 p.m., NBCSN

• Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 1, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 1, 7 p.m., NBCSN

• Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 1, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Atalanta, Quarterfinal (taped), 8 p.m., CBSSN

• Liga MX: Club Atletico de San Luis at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Dallas vs. Connecticut, 6 p.m., CBSSN

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9

