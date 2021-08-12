Today on TV
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Cazoo Classic, First Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, First Round, 9 a.m., GOLF
• US Men's Amateur: Round of 32, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, First Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League World Series: South Dakota vs. Nebraska, Midwest Regional Semifinal, 10 a.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: Connecticut vs. Massachusetts, New England Regional Semifinal, noon, ESPN
• Little League World Series: Northern Calif. vs. Hawaii, West Regional Semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: Illinois vs. Michigan, Great Lakes Regional Semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: New Jersey vs. Pennsylvania, Mid-Atlantic Regional Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: Washington vs. Montana, Northwest Regional Semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Washington at N.Y. Mets, 11 a.m., MLBN
• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m., Bally Sports South
• N.Y. Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox (in Dyersville, Iowa), 6 p.m., FOX
• Toronto at LA Angels (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Summer League: San Antonio vs. Charlotte, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Summer League: Chicago vs. Minnesota, 3 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Washington vs. Brooklyn, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Summer League: Indiana vs. Portland, 5 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Orlando vs. Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: Houston vs. Toronto, 7 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Atlanta, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: Phoenix vs. Denver, 9 p.m., NBATV
NFL
• Preseason: Washington at New England, 6:30 p.m., NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• CPL: Valour FC at FC Edmonton, 8 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia Union at Club América, Semifinal Leg 1, 9 p.m., FS1
SURFING
• WSL Championship Tour: The Corona Open Mexico, 7:30 a.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Canada-ATP/WTA, Early Round, 10 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m., FM-93.9
