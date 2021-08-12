Adam Engel baseball

Adam Engel (15) and the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox will play the New York Yankees in Dyersville, Iowa, on the field made famous by the movie Field of Dreams. The game will be at 6 tonight on FOX. [JIM MONE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Jim Mone - staff, AP

Today on TV

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Cazoo Classic, First Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, First Round, 9 a.m., GOLF

• US Men's Amateur: Round of 32, 11 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, First Round, 5 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Little League World Series: South Dakota vs. Nebraska, Midwest Regional Semifinal, 10 a.m., ESPN

• Little League World Series: Connecticut vs. Massachusetts, New England Regional Semifinal, noon, ESPN

• Little League World Series: Northern Calif. vs. Hawaii, West Regional Semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN

• Little League World Series: Illinois vs. Michigan, Great Lakes Regional Semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN

• Little League World Series: New Jersey vs. Pennsylvania, Mid-Atlantic Regional Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Little League World Series: Washington vs. Montana, Northwest Regional Semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• Washington at N.Y. Mets, 11 a.m., MLBN

• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m., Bally Sports South

• N.Y. Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox (in Dyersville, Iowa), 6 p.m., FOX

• Toronto at LA Angels (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Summer League: San Antonio vs. Charlotte, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• Summer League: Chicago vs. Minnesota, 3 p.m., NBATV

• Summer League: Washington vs. Brooklyn, 4 p.m., ESPNU

• Summer League: Indiana vs. Portland, 5 p.m., NBATV

• Summer League: Orlando vs. Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Summer League: Houston vs. Toronto, 7 p.m., NBATV

• Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Atlanta, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Summer League: Phoenix vs. Denver, 9 p.m., NBATV

NFL

• Preseason: Washington at New England, 6:30 p.m., NFLN

MEN'S SOCCER

• CPL: Valour FC at FC Edmonton, 8 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia Union at Club América, Semifinal Leg 1, 9 p.m., FS1

SURFING

• WSL Championship Tour: The Corona Open Mexico, 7:30 a.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Canada-ATP/WTA, Early Round, 10 a.m., TENNIS

Today on radio

MLB

• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m., FM-93.9

