Today on TV
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Second Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Second Round, 9 a.m., GOLF
• US Men's Amateur: Quarterfinals, Oakmont Country Club, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Second Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
MEN'S LACROSSE
• PLL: Archers LC vs. Chaos LC, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Arsenault vs. Team Wood, 4 p.m., CBSSN
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Cummings, 7 p.m., FS1
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League World Series: TBD vs. Iowa, Midwest Regional Semifinal, 10 a.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: TBD vs. New Hampshire, New England Regional Semifinal, noon, ESPN
• Little League World Series: TBD vs. Southern Calif., West Regional Semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: TBD vs. Ohio, Great Lakes Regional Semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: TBD vs. Delaware, Mid-Atlantic Regional Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: TBD Oregon, Northwest Regional Semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• PFL 7: Welterweights & Light Heavyweights, Playoffs, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Bellator 264: John Salter vs. Gegard Mousasi (Middleweights), 8 p.m., SHO
MLB
• L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
NBA
• Summer League: Minnesota vs. Milwaukee, 3 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Miami vs. Utah, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Summer League: New Orleans vs. Cleveland, 5 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Golden State vs. Oklahoma City, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: New York vs. Detroit, 7 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Memphis vs. Sacramento, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Summer League: LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers, 9 p.m., NBATV
NFL
• Preseason: Buffalo at Detroit, 6 p.m., NFLN
• Preseason: Dallas at Arizona, 9 p.m., NFLN
RUGBY
• NRL: South Sydney at Gold Coast, midnight, FS2
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Arsenal at Brentford, 2 p.m., NBCSN
SURFING
• WSL Championship Tour: The Corona Open Mexico, 7:30 a.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Canada-ATP/WTA, Quarterfinals, 11 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• IndyCar Series: From Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, noon, NBCSN
• MotoAmerica Superbike, 1 p.m., FS1
• AMA Motocross, 2 p.m., NBC
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Indianapolis RC, 3 p.m., NBCSN
BIG3 BASKETBALL
• Week 6, noon, CBS
BOXING
• Top Rank: Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney (Super Flyweights), 9 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• LEPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Third Round, 8 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Third Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
MEN'S LACROSSE
• PLL: Cannons LC vs. Chrome LC, 6 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
• Athletes Unlimited: TBA, 11 a.m., FS1
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League World Series: TBD, Midwest Regional Final, 9 a.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: TBD, New England Regional Final, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: TBD, West Regional Final, 1 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: TBD, Great Lakes Regional Final, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: TBD, Mid-Atlantic Regional Final, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: TBD, Northwest Regional Final, 7 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Summer League: Atlanta vs. Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: Indiana vs. Oklahoma City, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: Cleveland vs. New York, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: Detroit vs. LA Lakers, 9 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: TBA, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: TBA, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Liverpool at Norwich City, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• MLS: LA Galaxy at Minnesota United, 5 p.m., FOX
• Liga MX: Pachuca at Monterrey, 9 p.m., FOX
--
Saturday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Washington, 5:05 p.m., FM-93.9
