Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Round 11, noon, FS2
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, First Round, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, First Round, 10 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• U.S. Amateur Golf: Round of 16, 6 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, First Round, 8 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, 1 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Washington at N.Y. Mets, noon, MLBN
• Baltimore at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., FOX
• San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Seeding Games: Dallas vs. Phoenix, 3 p.m., TNT
• Seeding Games: San Antonio vs. Utah, 5:30 p.m., TNT
• Seeding Games: Portland vs. Brooklyn, 8 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, 2 p.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 2, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 2, 7 p.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 2, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid at RB Leipzig, Quarterfinal (taped), 8 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Los Angeles vs. Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Minnesota vs. Las Vegas, 8 p.m., ESPN
