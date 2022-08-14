Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• FIM Motocross: The MX2, 8 a.m., CBSSN
• FIM Motocross: The MXGP, 9 a.m., CBSSN
• NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, noon, FS1
• NHRA: The Menards NHRA Nationals, Heartland Motorsports Park, 1 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond Raceway, 2 p.m., USA
BIG3 BASKETBALL
• Playoffs: Trilogy vs. Aliens AND 3 Headed Monsters vs. Power, Semifinals, 2:30 p.m., CBS
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Drake's Big Blue Bahamas: The Bahamas National Team vs. Kentucky, 11 a.m., SECN
GOLF
• DP World Tour/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, 11 a.m. (GOLF), 1 p.m. (NBC)
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Final Round, The Club at Indian Creek, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, 4 p.m., GOLF
• USGA: U.S. Women's Amateur, Championship Match, Chambers Bay, 6 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga, 2 p.m. (FS2), 4 p.m. (FS1)
MEN'S IIHF HOCKEY
• World Junior Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Finland, Group A, 1 p.m., NHLN
• World Junior Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Czechia, Group A, 5 p.m., NHLN
• World Junior Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. U.S., Group B, 9 p.m., NHLN
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Perfect Game 12-U Select Festival: East vs. West, 11 a.m., CBSSN
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
• Little League Softball World Series: Semifinals, noon, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
MLB
• Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Miami, 12:40 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 3:30 p.m., MLBN
• N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• Preseason: Minnesota at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m., NFLN
RODEO
• PBR Team Series: Anaheim, Game of the Week- Double Header, 12:30 p.m., CBS
SKATEBOARDING
• Street League: Women's Final and Men's Recap, 3 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S SOCCER
• SPL: Celtic at Kilmarnock, 6 a.m., CBSSN
• Premier League: West Ham United at Nottingham Forest, 8 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea, 10:30 a.m., USA
• MLS: Minnesota United FC at Nashville SC, 8 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Ghana, Group D, 11:50 p.m., FS2
• FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Netherlands, Group D, 5:50 p.m., FS1
• NWSL: Chicago at Angel City FC, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Canada, Group C, 8:50 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals, 12:30 p.m., TENNIS
• USTA Billie Jean King Girls 18-U National Championships: Finals, 5 p.m., CBSSN
WNBA BASKETBALL
• Minnesota at Connecticut, noon, ABC
• Seattle at Las Vegas, 2 p.m., ABC
• Dallas at Los Angeles, 6 p.m., NBATV
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Miami, 12:40 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
BOY'S HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• AXE European Tour: Calif. Basketball Club vs. U-18 French Select Team, 1 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S IIHF HOCKEY
• World Junior Championship Group Stage: Austria vs Switzerland, Group B, 1 p.m., NHLN
• World Junior Championship Group Stage: Finland vs Canada, Group A, 5 p.m., NHLN
• World Junior Championship Group Stage: Germany vs Sweden, Group B, 9 p.m., NHLN
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• American Legion World Series: Semifinals, 3 p.m. (ESPNU), 6 p.m., (ESPNU)
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
• Little League Softball World Series: Third-Place Game, Greenville, N.C., 3 p.m., ESPN
• Little League Softball World Series: Championship, 6 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., FS1
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool, 2 p.m., USA
--
Monday on radio
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.