Judge homers, leaves early in Yanks' 9-6 win over Braves

The Atlanta Braves play at the Miami Marlins on Friday at 6:10 p.m. on FOX Sports Southeast. [KATHY WILLENS/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Kathy Willens

Sports on TV

Today

AUTO RACING

• Formula One: Practice 2, Circuit de Barcelona, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Second Round, 10 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Second round, 1 p.m., GOLF

• U.S. Amateur Golf: Quarterfinals, 6 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Sartoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, noon, FS2

MLB

• Tampa Bay at Toronto, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs OR Kansas City at Minnesota, 7 p.m., MLBN

• LA Dodgers at LA Angels, 8:30 p.m., FS1

NBA

• Seeding games: Miami vs. Indiana, 3:15 p.m., ESPN

• Seeding games: Oklahoma City vs. LA Clippers, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

• Seeding games: Philadelphia vs. Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 2, 1 p.m., NBCSN

• Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 2, 2 p.m., NBCSN

• Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders vs. Washington, Game 2, 7 p.m., NBCSN

• Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. Calgary, Game 3, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Quarterfinals, 10 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Seattle vs. Dallas, 7 p.m., NBATV

--

Saturday

NBA

• Western Conference Play-In Round: Teams TBA, 1:30 p.m., ABC

NHL

• Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Carolina, Game 3, 11 a.m., NBCSN

• Western Conference First Round: Colorado vs. Arizona, Game 3, 2 p.m., NBCSN

• Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, Game 3, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Western Conference First Round: Las Vegas vs. Chicago, Game 3, 7 p.m., NBC

WNBA

• Washington vs. Las Vegas, 11 a.m., ESPN

• Los Angeles vs. Indiana, 1 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, 2 p.m., CBS

• Korn Terry Tour: Albertsons Boise Open, 4 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Atlanta at Miami, 5:10 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast

• Boston at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., FOX

• LA Dodgers at LA Angels or Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 8:30 p.m., MLBN

--

Sports on Radio

Today

MLB

• Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Saturday

MLB

• Atlanta at Miami, 5:10 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.