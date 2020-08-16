Sports on TV
Today
AUTO RACING
• FIM MotoGP: The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
• FIM: The MX2 of Kegums, Kegums, Latvia, 7 a.m., NBCSN
• FIM MXGP: The Grand Prix of Latvia, Kegums, Latvia, 8 a.m., CBSSN
• Formula One: The Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, 8:05 a.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Sunoco 159, Daytona International Speedway Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla., 11 a.m., FS1
• IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, noon, NBC
• NASCAR Cup Series: The GoBowling 235, Daytona International Speedway Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla., 2 p.m., NBC
• IndyCar: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., 11:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., 1:30 p.m., CBS
• PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Final Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, 4 p.m., GOLF
• U.S. Amateur Golf: Championship, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore., 6 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., noon, FS2
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m., FS1
MLB
• Cleveland at Detroit, noon, ESPN
• N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, noon, MLBN
• Atlanta at Miami, 12:10 p.m., Fox Sports South
• L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 3 p.m., TBS
• Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Western Conference Play-In: Memphis vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Eastern Conference First Round: Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 11 a.m., USA
• Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. Calgary, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 1 p.m., CNBC
• Western Conference First Round: Vegas vs. Chicago, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 7 p.m., NBC
• Western Conference First Round: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
RUGBY
• RFU: London at Northampton, 9 a.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Prague-WTA Final, 6:30 a.m., TENNIS
• Lexington-WTA Singles and Doubles Final, 10 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Dallas vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., noon, ABC
• Seattle vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 2 p.m., ABC
--
Monday
GOLF
• EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Final Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland, 5 a.m., GOLF
MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• San Diego at Texas, 8 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Western Conference First Round: Utah vs. Denver, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 12:30 p.m., ESPN
• Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn vs. Toronto, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 3 p.m., ESPN
• Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 5:30 p.m., ESPN
• Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 2 p.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference First Round: Colorado vs. Arizona, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Carolina, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 7 p.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference First Round: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
--
Sports on radio
TODAY
MLB
• Atlanta at Miami, 12:10 p.m., FM-93.9
--
MONDAY
MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.