Sports on TV

Today

AUTO RACING

• FIM MotoGP: The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

FIM: The MX2 of Kegums, Kegums, Latvia, 7 a.m., NBCSN

FIM MXGP: The Grand Prix of Latvia, Kegums, Latvia, 8 a.m., CBSSN

Formula One: The Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, 8:05 a.m., ESPN2

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Sunoco 159, Daytona International Speedway Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla., 11 a.m., FS1

IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, noon, NBC

NASCAR Cup Series: The GoBowling 235, Daytona International Speedway Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla., 2 p.m., NBC

IndyCar: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, 6 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., 11:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., 1:30 p.m., CBS

PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Final Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, 1:30 p.m., GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, 4 p.m., GOLF

U.S. Amateur Golf: Championship, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore., 6 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., noon, FS2

NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m., FS1

MLB

Cleveland at Detroit, noon, ESPN

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, noon, MLBN

Atlanta at Miami, 12:10 p.m., Fox Sports South

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 3 p.m., TBS

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA

Western Conference Play-In: Memphis vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Eastern Conference First Round: Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 11 a.m., USA

Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. Calgary, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 1 p.m., CNBC

Western Conference First Round: Vegas vs. Chicago, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 7 p.m., NBC

Western Conference First Round: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

RUGBY

RFU: London at Northampton, 9 a.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

Prague-WTA Final, 6:30 a.m., TENNIS

Lexington-WTA Singles and Doubles Final, 10 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

Dallas vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., noon, ABC

Seattle vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 2 p.m., ABC

--

Monday

GOLF

EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Final Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland, 5 a.m., GOLF

MLB

Washington at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

San Diego at Texas, 8 p.m., FS1

NBA

Western Conference First Round: Utah vs. Denver, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 12:30 p.m., ESPN

Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn vs. Toronto, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 3 p.m., ESPN

Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 2 p.m., NBCSN

Western Conference First Round: Colorado vs. Arizona, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Carolina, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 7 p.m., NBCSN

Western Conference First Round: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

--

Sports on radio

TODAY

MLB

Atlanta at Miami, 12:10 p.m., FM-93.9

--

MONDAY

MLB

Washington at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9

