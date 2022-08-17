Today on TV
GOLF
• USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Round of 64, 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga, noon, FS2
MEN'S IIHF HOCKEY
• World Junior Championship: Finland vs. Germany, Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., NHLN
• World Junior Championship: Sweden vs. Latvia, Quarterfinal, 2:30 p.m., NHLN
• World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Switzerland, Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., NHLN
• World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Czechia, Quarterfinal, 9:30 p.m., NHLN
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League World Series: Willemstad, Curacao vs. Managua, Nicaragua, Game 1, noon, ESPN
• Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Middleborough, Mass., Game 2, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: Vancouver, British Columbia vs. Queensland, Australia, Game 3, 4 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: Bonney Lake, Wash. vs. Honolulu, Hawaii, Game 4, 6 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Kansas City at Minnesota, noon, MLBN
• San Diego at Miami, 3 p.m., MLBN
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
• LA Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., FS1
• Arizona at San Francisco (Joined in Progress), 10 p.m., MLBN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Japan, Group D, 5:50 p.m., FS2
• NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Houston, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
• International Champions Cup: Chelsea vs. Lyon, Semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Nigeria vs. Canada, Group C, 8:50 p.m., FS2
• The Women's Cup: Racing Louisville FC vs. AC Milan, Semifinal, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
• International Champions Cup: Portland FC vs. Monterrey, Semifinal, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2
• The Women's Cup: Ol Reign vs. Club America, Semifinal, 11:30 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• First Round Playoff: New York at Chicago, Game 1, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• First Round Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Game 1, 9 p.m., ESPN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.