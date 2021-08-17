Today on TV
AMATEUR BASEBALL
• American Legion World Series: TBD, Championship, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
• Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• Boston at N.Y. Yankees (Game 1), noon, MLBN
• Boston at N.Y. Yankees (Game 2), 6 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports South
NBA
• Summer League: Dallas vs. Miami, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Summer League: Utah vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Houston vs. Portland, 4 p.m., ESPNEWS
• Summer League: Brooklyn vs. Toronto, 4:30 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Golden State, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS
• Summer League: New Orleans vs. Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Sacramento vs. Boston, Championship, 8 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF League: Metropolitan FA vs. FC Santa Lucia, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, 7 p.m., FS2
• Liga MX: Puebla FC at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF League: CD FAS vs. Forge FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, 9 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Washington at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., CBSSN
• Atlanta at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., NBATV
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
