Aaron Judge baseball

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees continue an A.L. East battle with a doubleheader against the rival Boston Red Sox at noon and 6 today on MLB Network. [CHARLIE NEIBERGALL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Charlie Neibergall - staff, AP

Today on TV

AMATEUR BASEBALL

• American Legion World Series: TBD, Championship, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

• Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

• Boston at N.Y. Yankees (Game 1), noon, MLBN

• Boston at N.Y. Yankees (Game 2), 6 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports South

NBA

• Summer League: Dallas vs. Miami, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• Summer League: Utah vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., NBATV

• Summer League: Houston vs. Portland, 4 p.m., ESPNEWS

• Summer League: Brooklyn vs. Toronto, 4:30 p.m., NBATV

• Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Golden State, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

• Summer League: New Orleans vs. Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., NBATV

• Summer League: Sacramento vs. Boston, Championship, 8 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF League: Metropolitan FA vs. FC Santa Lucia, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, 7 p.m., FS2

• Liga MX: Puebla FC at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF League: CD FAS vs. Forge FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, 9 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Washington at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., CBSSN

• Atlanta at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., NBATV

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.