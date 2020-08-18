Sports on TV
MLB
• Colorado at Houston, 2 p.m., MLBN
• San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 3 p.m., ESPN
• San Diego at Texas (joined in progress), 5 p.m., MLBN
• Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 12:30 p.m., TNT
• Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 3 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 5:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN, 2 p.m.
• Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Eastern Conference First Round: Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 7 p.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: York9 FC vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, noon, FS2
WNBA
• Indiana vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Las Vegas vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 8 p.m., ESPN2
Sports on radio
MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
