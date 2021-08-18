Today on TV

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

• Little League Softball World Series, Championship, Greenville, N.C., 4 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 11:30 a.m., MLBN

• N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 2:30 p.m., MLBN

• Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m., Baily Sports South

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF League, Santos de Guápiles FC vs. Verdes FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, San José, Costa Rica, 7 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF League, CD Marathón vs. Diriangén FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, San Pedro Sula, Honduras, 9 p.m., FS2

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• International Champions Cup, Lyon vs. FC Barcelona, Semifinal, Portland, Ore., 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

• The Women's Cup, Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Louisville, Ky. (Taped), 10 p.m., CBSSN

• International Champions Cup, Portland FC vs. Houston, Semifinal, Portland, Ore., 10 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

• IAAF, The World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped), 11 p.m., NBCSN

WNBA

• Seattle at New York, 6 p.m., CBSSN

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9

