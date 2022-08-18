Today on TV
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Weber St. at Colorado, 5 p.m., PAC-12N
• Southern Cal at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN
• Florida St. at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN
• New Mexico St. at Oregon, 7 p.m., PAC-12N
• Iowa at UCLA, 9 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round, Albatross Golf Resort, 6 a.m., GOLF
• USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Round of 32, The Ridgewood Country Club, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Wilmington Country Club, 2 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open (Final 1), First Round, Hillcrest Country Club, 7 p.m., GOLF
BOY'S HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• AXE European Tour: Calif. Basketball Club vs. Stella Azzurra (Italy), 11 a.m., ESPN2
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga, noon, FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League World Series: Taipei City, Chinese vs. Bologna, Italy, Game 5, noon, ESPN
• Little League World Series: Davenport, Iowa vs. Hagerstown, Ind., Game 6, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: Guaynabo, Puerto Rico vs. Matamoros, Mexico, Game 7, 4 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: Pearland, Texas vs. Hollidaysburg, Pa., Game 8, 6 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 1 p.m., MLBN
• Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta Braves, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
NFL
• Preseason: Chicago at Seattle, 7 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
• First Round Playoff: Dallas at Connecticut, Game 1, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• First Round Playoff: Washington at Seattle, Game 1, 9 p.m., ESPN2
--
Today on radio
MLB
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
