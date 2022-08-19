Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Watkins Glen 100, 5 p.m., FS1
• NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, 7 p.m., FS1
BANANA BALL BASEBALL
• Savannah Party Animals at Savannah Bananas, 6 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Pacific at California, 3 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round, Albatross Golf Resort, 6 a.m., GOLF
• USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Quarterfinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Wilmington Country Club, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, 7 p.m., GOLF
•Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open (Final 1), Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, 9 p.m., GOLF
MEN'S IIHF HOCKEY
• World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Czechia, Semifinal, 3 p.m., NHLN
• World Junior Championship: Sweden vs. Finland, Semifinal, 7 p.m., NHLN
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League World Series: Willemstad, Curaco vs. Aguadulce, Panama, Game 9, noon, ESPN
• Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Santa Clara, Utah, Game 10, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: Takarazuka, Japan vs. Vancouver, British Columbia, Game 11, 4 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: Massapequa, N.Y. vs. Honolulu, Hawaii, Game 12, 6 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN
• Houston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN
NFL
• Preseason: Carolina at New England, 6 p.m., NFLN
• Preseason: Houston at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m., NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS: Seattle at L.A. Galaxy, 9 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• The AMOS Women's French Cup: Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Third-Place Match, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• The AMOS Women's French Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United, Final, 2 p.m., CBSSN
• NWSL: Angel City FC at Kansas City, 7 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, 10 a.m., TENNIS
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, 6 p.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Cullman at Mars Hill, FM-94.9
• Deshler at Madison Academy, FM-105.5
• Hickman County at Wayne County, FM-99.7
• Phil Campbell at Hackleburg, FM-95.5
• Pinson Valley at Florence, FM-93.9
• Russellville at Grissom, AM-920
• Austin at Hartselle, FM-104.9
• Danville at Lawrence County, FM-97.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Watkins Glen International, 11:30 a.m., USA
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Watkins Glen, Watkins Glen International, 2 p.m., USA
• NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, 5:30 p.m., USA
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Oahe, 7 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Wilmington Country Club, 11 a.m., GOLF
• USGA U.S. Men's Amateur: The Ridgewood Country Club, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Wilmington Country Club, 2 p.m., NBC
• PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Second Round, En-Joie Golf Club, 6 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, 8 p.m., GOLF
MEN'S IIHF HOCKEY
• World Junior Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, 3 p.m., NHLN
• World Junior Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, 7 p.m., NHLN
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League World Series, noon (ABC), 2 p.m. (ABC), 4 p.m. (ESPN), 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• PFL Playoffs Main Card: Featherweights & Women's Lightweights, 1 p.m., ESPN
• UFC 278 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 6 p.m., ESPN
• UFC 278 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 7 p.m., ABC
MLB
• Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., FS1
• Houston at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FOX
• FIFA U-20 World Cup, 8:55 p.m., FS1
MEN'S SOCCER
• Bundesliga, 8:30 a.m., ESPN
• Premier League: Southampton at Leicester City, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Arsenal at Bournemouth, 11:30 p.m., NBC
• Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey, 7 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• International Champions Cup: TBD, Third-Place Game, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• International Champions Cup: TBD, Final, 10 p.m., ESPN2
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Purple vs. Team Orange, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Gold, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
WNBA
• New York at Chicago, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Phoenix at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., ESPN2
--
Saturday on radio
MLB
• Houston at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.