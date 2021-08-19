Cody Bellinger baseball

Cody Bellinger and the Los Angeles Dodgers look to keep up with the Giants in the National League West race as they host the New York Mets at 9 tonight on MLB Network. [MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Marcio Jose Sanchez - staff, AP

Today on TV

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

• Edmonton at British Columbia, 9 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, First Round, 5 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, First Round, 5 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Little League World Series: Connecticut vs. Hawaii, Opening Round, noon, ESPN

• Little League World Series: Ohio vs. Tennessee, Opening Round, 2 p.m., ESPN

• Little League World Series: New Jersey vs. Nebraska, Opening Round, 4 p.m., ESPN

• Little League World Series: California vs. New England, Opening Round, 6 p.m., ESPN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• PFL: Women's Lightweight & Heavyweights (Part 2), Playoffs, 8 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., MLBN

• Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN

• N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN

NFL

• Preseason: New England at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., NFLN

RUGBY

• MLR Draft, 5:30 p.m., FS2

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF League: Deportivo FC vs. Comunicaciones FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, 9 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Minnesota at Connecticut, 6 p.m., NBATV

• Atlanta at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., NBATV

