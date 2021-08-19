Today on TV
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
• Edmonton at British Columbia, 9 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, First Round, 5 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, First Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League World Series: Connecticut vs. Hawaii, Opening Round, noon, ESPN
• Little League World Series: Ohio vs. Tennessee, Opening Round, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: New Jersey vs. Nebraska, Opening Round, 4 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: California vs. New England, Opening Round, 6 p.m., ESPN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• PFL: Women's Lightweight & Heavyweights (Part 2), Playoffs, 8 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., MLBN
• Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN
• N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN
NFL
• Preseason: New England at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., NFLN
RUGBY
• MLR Draft, 5:30 p.m., FS2
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF League: Deportivo FC vs. Comunicaciones FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, 9 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Minnesota at Connecticut, 6 p.m., NBATV
• Atlanta at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., NBATV
