Sports on TV
Today
AUTO RACING
• Formula One: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom, 8:05 a.m., ESPN
• IMSA: WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., 11 a.m., NBC
• MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga., 2 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H., 2 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Final Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., 2 p.m., CBS
• PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich., 2 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio, 4 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Final, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif., 6 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., noon, FS2
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 3 p.m., FS1
LACROSSE
• PLL: Archers vs. Whipsnakes, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, 11 a.m., NBCSN
MLB
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, noon, TBS
• L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Seeding Games: Portland vs. Boston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m., ABC
• Seeding Games: Sacramento vs. Orlando, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m., NBATV
• Seeding Games: Milwaukee vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC, 7 p.m.
NHL
• Western Conference Qualifying Round: Arizona vs. Nashville, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 1 p.m., USA
• Eastern Conference Round Robin: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 2 p.m, NBC
• Western Conference Round Robin: St. Louis vs. Colorado, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 7 p.m., NHLN
• Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto (joined in progress), 8 p.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference Qualifying Round: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Liga MX: Guadalajara at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men's Semifinals, 10 a.m., TENNIS
• WTT: TBD, Championship, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., 11 a.m., CBS
• The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men's & Women's Finals, 2 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Phoenix vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., noon, ESPN
• Atlanta vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 2:30 p.m., NBATV
• Dallas vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 5 p.m., ESPN2
--
Monday
MLB
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Miami, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 12:30 p.m., NBATV
• Seeding Games: Denver vs. Oklahoma City, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 3 p.m., NBATV
• Seeding Games: Memphis vs. New Orleans, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 5:45 p.m., ESPN
• Seeding Games: L.A. Lakers vs. Utah, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 11 a.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN, NHLN
• Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Washington vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 3 p.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference Qualifying Round: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN, NHLN
• Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 7 p.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference Qualifying Round: Chicago vs. Edmonton, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
--
Sports on radio
Sunday
MLB
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, noon, FM-93.9
--
Monday
MLB
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.