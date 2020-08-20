Sports on TV
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Claire, 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, First Round, 9 a.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, First Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops' Big Cedar Lodge, Second Round, 6:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
MLB
• Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, noon, MLBN
• Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• N.Y. Mets at Miami, 5 p.m., MLBN
• Milwaukee at Minnesota, 6 p.m., FS1
• Arizona at Oakland, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 2, noon, ESPN
• Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 2, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 2, 5 p.m., ESPN
• 2020 NBA Draft Lottery, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
• Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, 8 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD, 6 p.m., NBCSN
• Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
WNBA
• Chicago vs. New York, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, 9 p.m., CBSSN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.