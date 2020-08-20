Nelson Cruz baseball

Nelson Cruz and the Minnesota Twins host the Milwaukee Brewers at 6 p.m. tonight on FS1. [BRUCE KLUCKHOHN/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Bruce Kluckhohn

Sports on TV

FISHING

• Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Claire, 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, First Round, 9 a.m., GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, First Round, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops' Big Cedar Lodge, Second Round, 6:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2

MLB

• Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, noon, MLBN

• Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• N.Y. Mets at Miami, 5 p.m., MLBN

• Milwaukee at Minnesota, 6 p.m., FS1

• Arizona at Oakland, 8:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 2, noon, ESPN

• Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 2, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

• Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 2, 5 p.m., ESPN

• 2020 NBA Draft Lottery, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

• Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, 8 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD, 6 p.m., NBCSN

• Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN

WNBA

• Chicago vs. New York, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, 9 p.m., CBSSN

