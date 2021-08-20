Today on TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
• AFL: Gold Coast at Sydney, 10:30 p.m., FS2
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Toyota 200, 8 p.m., FS1
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round, 5 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Second Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Second Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
MEN'S LACROSSE
• PLL: Archers LC vs. Chaos LC, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Cummings, 4 p.m., CBSSN
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Waters, 7 p.m., FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League World Series: Pennsylvania vs. Oregon, Opening Round, noon, ESPN
• Little League World Series: Florida vs. Michigan, Opening Round, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: South Dakota vs. Louisiana, Opening Round, 4 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: Texas vs. Washington, Opening Round, 6 p.m., ESPN2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• Bellator 265: Cheick Kongo vs. Sergei Kharitonov (Heavyweights), 8 p.m., SHO
MLB
• Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN
• Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Philadelphia at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLBN
NFL
• Preseason: Kansas City at Arizona, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Preseason: Cincinnati at Washington, 7 p.m., NFLN
SAILING
• SailGP: The Denmark Grand Prix, 8 a.m., CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS: San Jose at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Cincinnati: ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinals, ATP Doubles Quarterfinals, 10 a.m., TENNIS
• Cincinnati-ATP/WTA: ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinals, 6 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Indiana at Dallas, 7 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on radio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Hartselle at Austin, 7 p.m., FM-94.7 and AM-1490
• Tanner at Ardmore, 7 p.m., FM-105.1 and AM-1110
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The New Holland 250, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
• IndyCar Series, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S BEACH SOCCER
• FIFA World Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, 8:30 a.m., FS1
BIG3 BASKETBALL
• Week 7, noon, CBS
BOXING
• Top Rank, 9 p.m., ESPN
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
• Winnipeg at Toronto, 3 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, 5 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, 6 p.m., GOLF
MEN'S LACROSSE
• PLL: Atlas vs. Cannons, 1:30 p.m., NBC
• PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Redwoods, 5 p.m., NBCSN
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, noon, ESPN
• Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, 7 p.m., ESPN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 6 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, noon, FS1
• Washington at Milwaukee, 3 p.m., FS1
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester City, 9 a.m., USA
• Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Bayer Leverkusen, 11:25 a.m., ABC
• Premier League: Watford at Brighton, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United, 3 p.m., ESPN
• MLS: Seattle at Columbus Crew SC, 4:30 p.m., FOX
• MLS: N.Y. City FC at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• International Champions Cup: TBD, Third Place Game, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
• International Champions Cup: TBD, Final, 9 p.m., ESPN2
TRACK AND FIELD
• The Prefontaine Classic, 3:30 p.m., NBC
WNBA
• Phoenix at Atlanta, 11 a.m., ESPN2
--
Saturday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.