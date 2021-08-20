Willy Adames baseball

Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers will try to extend their National League Central division lead when they host the Washington Nationals at 3 p.m. Saturday on FS1. [JEFF ROBERSON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Jeff Roberson - staff, AP

Today on TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

• AFL: Gold Coast at Sydney, 10:30 p.m., FS2

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Toyota 200, 8 p.m., FS1

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round, 5 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Second Round, 1 p.m., GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Second Round, 5 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2

MEN'S LACROSSE

• PLL: Archers LC vs. Chaos LC, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Cummings, 4 p.m., CBSSN

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Waters, 7 p.m., FS2

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Little League World Series: Pennsylvania vs. Oregon, Opening Round, noon, ESPN

• Little League World Series: Florida vs. Michigan, Opening Round, 2 p.m., ESPN

• Little League World Series: South Dakota vs. Louisiana, Opening Round, 4 p.m., ESPN

• Little League World Series: Texas vs. Washington, Opening Round, 6 p.m., ESPN2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• Bellator 265: Cheick Kongo vs. Sergei Kharitonov (Heavyweights), 8 p.m., SHO

MLB

• Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN

• Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• Philadelphia at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLBN

NFL

• Preseason: Kansas City at Arizona, 7 p.m., ESPN

• Preseason: Cincinnati at Washington, 7 p.m., NFLN

SAILING

• SailGP: The Denmark Grand Prix, 8 a.m., CBSSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS: San Jose at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• Cincinnati: ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinals, ATP Doubles Quarterfinals, 10 a.m., TENNIS

• Cincinnati-ATP/WTA: ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinals, 6 p.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Indiana at Dallas, 7 p.m., CBSSN

--

Today on radio

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Hartselle at Austin, 7 p.m., FM-94.7 and AM-1490

• Tanner at Ardmore, 7 p.m., FM-105.1 and AM-1110

--

Saturday on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The New Holland 250, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

• IndyCar Series, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S BEACH SOCCER

• FIFA World Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, 8:30 a.m., FS1

BIG3 BASKETBALL

• Week 7, noon, CBS

BOXING

• Top Rank, 9 p.m., ESPN

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

• Winnipeg at Toronto, 3 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, 5 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)

• PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, 4 p.m., GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, 6 p.m., GOLF

MEN'S LACROSSE

• PLL: Atlas vs. Cannons, 1:30 p.m., NBC

• PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Redwoods, 5 p.m., NBCSN

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, noon, ESPN

• Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, 5 p.m., ESPN

• Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, 7 p.m., ESPN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 6 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

• Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, noon, FS1

• Washington at Milwaukee, 3 p.m., FS1

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester City, 9 a.m., USA

• Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Bayer Leverkusen, 11:25 a.m., ABC

• Premier League: Watford at Brighton, 11:30 a.m., NBC

• MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United, 3 p.m., ESPN

• MLS: Seattle at Columbus Crew SC, 4:30 p.m., FOX

• MLS: N.Y. City FC at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• International Champions Cup: TBD, Third Place Game, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

• International Champions Cup: TBD, Final, 9 p.m., ESPN2

TRACK AND FIELD

• The Prefontaine Classic, 3:30 p.m., NBC

WNBA

• Phoenix at Atlanta, 11 a.m., ESPN2

--

Saturday on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.