Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• FIM Motocross: The MX2, 9 a.m., CBSSN
• NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, 12:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling At The Glen, 2 p.m., USA
• NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, 2:30 p.m., FOX
• FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Austria, Red Bull Ring, 4 p.m., CNBC
• GT World Challenge: The Road America, 7 p.m., CBSSN
BIG3 BASKETBALL
• All-Star Game: Team DOC vs. Team ICE, 3 p.m., CBS
• BIG3 Championship: Trilogy vs. Power, 4 p.m., CBS
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Florida St. at Georgia, noon, ESPNU
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 3, Breda to Breda, 119.9 miles, 8:30 a.m., CNBC
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Oahe, 7 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Wilmington Country Club, 11 a.m. (GOLF), 1 p.m. (NBC)
• USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Championship Match, The Ridgewood Country Club, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, 4 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open (Final 1), Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, 7 p.m., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
• U.S. Championships: Men's Events, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• U.S. Championships: Women's Events, 6 p.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga, noon (FS2), 2 p.m. (FS1)
JUNIOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Junior League World Series: Championship, 11 a.m., ESPN2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League World Series, 8 a.m. (ESPN), 10 a.m. (ESPN), noon (ESPN), 1 p.m. (ABC)
MLB
• Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• Houston at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 3:30 p.m., MLBN
• Little League Classic: Boston vs. Baltimore, 6 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• Preseason: Philadelphia at Cleveland, noon, NFLN
• Preseason: Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m., NFLN
• Preseason: Baltimore at Arizona, 7 p.m., FOX
RODEO
• PBR Team Series: The Stampede Days, Game of the Week, 12:30 p.m. (CBS), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Chelsea at Leeds United, 8 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United, 10:30 a.m., USA
• MLS: Atlanta United FC at Columbus Crew, 4:30 p.m., FS1
• MLS: Portland at Sporting KC, 6:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA U-20 World Cup: Nigeria vs. Netherlands, Quarterfinal, 5:20 p.m., FS2
• FIFA U-20 World Cup: Japan vs. France, Quarterfinal, 8:55 p.m., FS1
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Athletes Unlimited: Team McCleney vs. Team Mulipola, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Cincinnati-ATP Singles and Doubles Finals; WTA-Singles Final, 11 p.m., TENNIS
• Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Early Rounds, 6 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• First Round Playoff: Dallas at Connecticut, Game 2, 11 a.m., ABC
• First Round Playoff: Washington at Seattle, Game 2, 3 p.m., ESPN
YOUTH BASEBALL
• Perfect Game Youth Baseball - 13U Select: East vs. West, 11:30 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Houston at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League Baseball World Series, noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports South
NFL
• Preseason: Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 7 p.m., ESPN
--
Monday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
