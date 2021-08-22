Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, 2 p.m., FOX
• NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, 2 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Arkansas at North Carolina, noon, ACCN
• Purdue at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m., SECN
• Indiana at Notre Dame, 3 p.m., ACCN
• Nebraska at Missouri, 3 p.m., SECN
• High Point at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ACCN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, 11 a.m. (GOLF) and 1 p.m. (CBS)
• LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, 11 a.m., NBC
• PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Final Round, 6 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
• Perfect Game All-American Classic: East vs. West, 7 p.m., MLBN
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon (FS2) and 3 p.m. (FS1)
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
• World Championship: Canada vs. Russia, Round Robin, 5 p.m., NHLN
• World Championship: Finland vs. U.S., Round Robin, 8:30 p.m., NHLN
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Ohlmiller, 1 p.m., FS1
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Waters vs. Team Cummings, 5 p.m., CBSSN
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League World Series: California vs. Ohio, Winners Bracket, 8 a.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: Hawaii vs. Nebraska, Winners Bracket, 10 a.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: Michigan vs. Texas, Winners Bracket, noon, ESPN
• Little League World Series: Oregon vs. South Dakota, Winners Bracket, 1 p.m., ABC
MLB
• Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, noon, TBS
• Atlanta at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland, 6 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
NFL
• Preseason: N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, noon, NFLN
• Preseason: San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 6:30 p.m., NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• SPL: Hibernian at Dundee FC, 6 a.m., CBSSN
• Premier League: Tottenham at Wolverhampton, 8 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
• Serie A: Juventus at Udinese, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL: Orlando at Washington, 3 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles & Doubles Final, WTA Singles Final, 11 a.m., TENNIS
• Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Early Rounds, 6 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Seattle at Washington, 2 p.m., ESPN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m., FM-93.9
• L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, noon, ESPN
• Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, 6 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
NFL
• Preseason: Jacksonville at New Orleans, 7 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Leicester City at West Ham, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Early Rounds, 9 a.m., TENNIS
--
Monday on radio
• N.Y. Yankees at Braves, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.