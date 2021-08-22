Tim Anderson baseball

Tim Anderson and the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox wrap up a three-game series against the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays at noon on TBS.

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, 2 p.m., FOX

• NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, 2 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Arkansas at North Carolina, noon, ACCN

• Purdue at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m., SECN

• Indiana at Notre Dame, 3 p.m., ACCN

• Nebraska at Missouri, 3 p.m., SECN

• High Point at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ACCN

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, 6 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, 11 a.m. (GOLF) and 1 p.m. (CBS)

• LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, 11 a.m., NBC

• PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, 4 p.m., GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Final Round, 6 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

• Perfect Game All-American Classic: East vs. West, 7 p.m., MLBN

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon (FS2) and 3 p.m. (FS1)

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

• World Championship: Canada vs. Russia, Round Robin, 5 p.m., NHLN

• World Championship: Finland vs. U.S., Round Robin, 8:30 p.m., NHLN

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Ohlmiller, 1 p.m., FS1

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Waters vs. Team Cummings, 5 p.m., CBSSN

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Little League World Series: California vs. Ohio, Winners Bracket, 8 a.m., ESPN

• Little League World Series: Hawaii vs. Nebraska, Winners Bracket, 10 a.m., ESPN

• Little League World Series: Michigan vs. Texas, Winners Bracket, noon, ESPN

• Little League World Series: Oregon vs. South Dakota, Winners Bracket, 1 p.m., ABC

MLB

• Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, noon, TBS

• Atlanta at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland, 6 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2

NFL

• Preseason: N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, noon, NFLN

• Preseason: San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 6:30 p.m., NFLN

MEN'S SOCCER

• SPL: Hibernian at Dundee FC, 6 a.m., CBSSN

• Premier League: Tottenham at Wolverhampton, 8 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN

• Serie A: Juventus at Udinese, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• NWSL: Orlando at Washington, 3 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles & Doubles Final, WTA Singles Final, 11 a.m., TENNIS

• Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Early Rounds, 6 p.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Seattle at Washington, 2 p.m., ESPN

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m., FM-93.9

• L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday on TV

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, noon, ESPN

• Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, 2 p.m., ESPN

• Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, 4 p.m., ESPN2

• Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, 6 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

• N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

NFL

• Preseason: Jacksonville at New Orleans, 7 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Leicester City at West Ham, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Early Rounds, 9 a.m., TENNIS

--

Monday on radio

• N.Y. Yankees at Braves, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

