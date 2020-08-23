Sports on TV

Today

AUTO RACING

• FIM MotoGP: The Styrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, noon, NBC

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Race 2, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., noon, NBCSN

NASCAR Cup Series, The Drydene 311, Race 2, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., 3 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, 7 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, 11 a.m., NBC

PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., 11:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., 1:30 p.m., CBS

Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Final Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio, 1:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., noon, FS1

MLB

Toronto at Tampa Bay, noon, TBS

Houston at San Diego, 3 p.m., ESPN

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLBN

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA

Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Philadelphia, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., noon, ABC

Eastern Conference First Round: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m., ABC

Western Conference First Round: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 5:30 p.m., TNT

Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m., TNT

NHL

Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 7 p.m., NBC

Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: FC Edmonton vs. Atletico Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, 11:45 a.m., FS2

UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, Final, Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN

Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Cavalry FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, 6:45 p.m., FS2

MLS: Seattle at Portland, 9 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 10 a.m., TENNIS

ATP: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 2 p.m., ESPN2

--

Monday

GOLF

PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, First Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo., 5 p.m., GOLF

MLB

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6 p.m., FS1

Colorado at Arizona, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

NBA

Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 12:30 p.m., NBATV

Western Conference First Round: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 3 p.m., NBATV

Eastern Conference First Round: Indiana vs. Miami, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 5:30 p.m., TNT

Western Conference First Round: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m., TNT

TENNIS

Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on radio

Today

MLB

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN

