AUTO RACING
• FIM MotoGP: The Styrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
• IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, noon, NBC
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Race 2, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., noon, NBCSN
• NASCAR Cup Series, The Drydene 311, Race 2, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., 3 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, 7 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, 11 a.m., NBC
• PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., 11:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., 1:30 p.m., CBS
• Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Final Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., noon, FS1
MLB
• Toronto at Tampa Bay, noon, TBS
• Houston at San Diego, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Philadelphia, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., noon, ABC
• Eastern Conference First Round: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m., ABC
• Western Conference First Round: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 5:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 7 p.m., NBC
• Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: FC Edmonton vs. Atletico Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, 11:45 a.m., FS2
• UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, Final, Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Cavalry FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, 6:45 p.m., FS2
• MLS: Seattle at Portland, 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 10 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 2 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, First Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo., 5 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6 p.m., FS1
• Colorado at Arizona, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 12:30 p.m., NBATV
• Western Conference First Round: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 3 p.m., NBATV
• Eastern Conference First Round: Indiana vs. Miami, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 5:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference First Round: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m., TNT
TENNIS
• Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS
MLB
