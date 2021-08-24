Freddie Freeman baseball Atlanta

Freddie Freeman and the red-hot Atlanta Braves host the surging New York Yankees at 6:20 p.m. on Bally Sports South. [NICK WASS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Nick Wass - freelancer, FR67404 AP

Today on TV

WOMEN'S IIHF HOCKEY

• World Championship: U.S. vs. Russia, Round Robin, 1 p.m., NHLN

• World Championship: Switzerland vs. Canada, Round Robin, 5 p.m., NHLN

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Little League World Series: TBD vs. New Jersey, Elimination Game, 2 p.m., ESPN

• Little League World Series: TBD vs. New Hampshire, Elimination Game, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• Seattle at Oakland, 2:30 p.m., MLBN

• Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 6 p.m., MLBN

• N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

• L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9 p.m., ESPN

PARALYMPICS

• The Opening Ceremony: From Tokyo, 6 a.m., NBCSN

• 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling, 9 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS: All-Star Skills Challenge, 8 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying, First Round, 10 a.m., ESPNEWS

• Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Early Rounds, 11 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Seattle at Minnesota, 6 p.m., ESPN2

--

Today on radio

MLB

• N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.