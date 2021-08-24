Today on TV
WOMEN'S IIHF HOCKEY
• World Championship: U.S. vs. Russia, Round Robin, 1 p.m., NHLN
• World Championship: Switzerland vs. Canada, Round Robin, 5 p.m., NHLN
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League World Series: TBD vs. New Jersey, Elimination Game, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: TBD vs. New Hampshire, Elimination Game, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Seattle at Oakland, 2:30 p.m., MLBN
• Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 6 p.m., MLBN
• N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
• L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9 p.m., ESPN
PARALYMPICS
• The Opening Ceremony: From Tokyo, 6 a.m., NBCSN
• 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling, 9 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS: All-Star Skills Challenge, 8 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying, First Round, 10 a.m., ESPNEWS
• Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Early Rounds, 11 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Seattle at Minnesota, 6 p.m., ESPN2
--
Today on radio
MLB
• N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
