Luka Doncic basketball

Two days after Luka Doncic hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers in game five of at Western Conference playoff series at 8 p.m. tonight on TNT. [KEVIN C. COX/POOL PHOTO via AP]

 Kevin C. Cox

Today

Sports on TV

GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, Second Round, 5 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., MLBN

• L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m., FS1

NBA

• Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 5, 5:30 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 5, 8 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 2, 6 p.m., NBCSN

• Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 2, 8:45 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Valour FC vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage, 6:45 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• ATP: The Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, 10 a.m., ESPN2

• ATP/WTA Tennis, Western & Southern Open, 10 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP: The Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, 6 p.m., ESPN

WNBA

• New York vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 8 p.m., CBSSN

• Indiana vs. Seattle, 7 p.m., ESPN2

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.