Today
Sports on TV
GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, Second Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., MLBN
• L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 5, 5:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 5, 8 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 2, 6 p.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 2, 8:45 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Valour FC vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage, 6:45 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP: The Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, 10 a.m., ESPN2
• ATP/WTA Tennis, Western & Southern Open, 10 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP: The Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, 6 p.m., ESPN
WNBA
• New York vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Indiana vs. Seattle, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Sports on Radio
MLB
• N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
