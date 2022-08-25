Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• New Hampshire at Maryland, 5 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m.
• Duke at Tennessee, 5 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The CP Women's Open, First Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, 8:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Club, noon, GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship (Final 2), First Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, 6 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Lake Travis (Texas) at Arlington Martin (Texas), 7 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga, noon, FS2
WOMEN'S IIHF HOCKEY
• IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Japan vs. U.S., Group A, 8 a.m., NHLN
• IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Canada, Group A, noon, NHLN
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League Baseball World Series: International Semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Little League Baseball World Series: U.S. Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN
• Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN
• N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9 p.m., MLBN
NFL
• Preseason: Green Bay at Kansas City, 7 p.m., NFLN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Netherlands, Semifinal, 5:25 p.m., FS1
• 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Brazil vs. Japan, Semifinal, 8:50 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying, 10 a.m., ESPNEWS
• Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Quarterfinals, 10 a.m., TENNIS
