Cody Bellinger baseball

Cody Bellinger and the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres at 9 p.m. on ESPN. [ALEX GALLARDO/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Alex Gallardo - freelancer, FR170211 AP

Today on TV

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Little League World Series: TBD vs. Ohio, Tom Seaver Bracket Semifinal, noon, ESPN

• Little League World Series: TBD vs. Nebraska, Hank Aaron Bracket Semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN

• Little League World Series: California vs. South Dakota, Tom Seaver Bracket Semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN

• Little League World Series: Michigan vs. Hawaii, Hank Aaron Bracket Semifinal, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• Detroit at St. Louis, noon, MLBN

• San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., MLBN

• L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9 p.m., ESPN

PARALYMPICS

• 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling; Goalball, 7 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars, 8:30 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• NWSL: NJ/NY FC at Portland FC, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Early Rounds, 9 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying, First Round, 10 a.m., ESPNEWS

WNBA

• Phoenix at New York, 6 p.m., NBATV

