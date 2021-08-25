Today on TV
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League World Series: TBD vs. Ohio, Tom Seaver Bracket Semifinal, noon, ESPN
• Little League World Series: TBD vs. Nebraska, Hank Aaron Bracket Semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: California vs. South Dakota, Tom Seaver Bracket Semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: Michigan vs. Hawaii, Hank Aaron Bracket Semifinal, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Detroit at St. Louis, noon, MLBN
• San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., MLBN
• L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9 p.m., ESPN
PARALYMPICS
• 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling; Goalball, 7 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars, 8:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL: NJ/NY FC at Portland FC, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Early Rounds, 9 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying, First Round, 10 a.m., ESPNEWS
WNBA
• Phoenix at New York, 6 p.m., NBATV
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.