Dodgers reach halfway point with baseball's best record

The Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants on the road at 9 p.m. on ESPN. [ELAINE THOMPSON/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Elaine Thompson

Sports on TV

GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship Charity Event, 2 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, 5 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., MLBN

• New York at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., ESPN, FOX Sports Southeast

• LA Dodgers at San Francisco, 9 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, 3 p.m., NBATV

• Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 5, 5:30 p.m.,

• Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, 8 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 2, 3 p.m., NBCSN

• Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 3, 7 p.m., NBCSN

• Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, 8:45 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. FC Edmonton, 1st Stage, 6:45 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Quarterfinals, 10 a.m., ESPN2

• ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Quarterfinals, noon and 6 p.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Washington vs. Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Los Angeles vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Connecticut vs. Phoenix, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.