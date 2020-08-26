Sports on TV
GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship Charity Event, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, 5 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., MLBN
• New York at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., ESPN, FOX Sports Southeast
• LA Dodgers at San Francisco, 9 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, 3 p.m., NBATV
• Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 5, 5:30 p.m.,
• Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, 8 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 2, 3 p.m., NBCSN
• Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 3, 7 p.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, 8:45 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. FC Edmonton, 1st Stage, 6:45 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Quarterfinals, 10 a.m., ESPN2
• ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Quarterfinals, noon and 6 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Washington vs. Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Los Angeles vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Connecticut vs. Phoenix, 9 p.m., CBSSN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.