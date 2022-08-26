Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, 6:55 a.m. (ESPNU) and 9:55 a.m. (ESPN2)
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, 2 p.m., USA
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, 4 p.m., USA
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, 6:30 p.m., USA
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Indiana at Clemson, 6 p.m., EPSNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Troy at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The CP Women's Open, Second Round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, noon, GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Mill Creek (Ga.) at Norcross (Ga.), 6 p.m., ESPN2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League Home Run Derby, 6 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• San Francisco at Minnesota, 7 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
NFL
• Seattle at Dallas, 7 p.m., NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS: LAFC at Austin FC, 7 p.m., ESPN
• MLS: Seattle at Portland, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying, 10 a.m., ESPNEWS
Today on radio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Decatur at Austin, 7 p.m., FM-104.9
• Arab at Brewer, 7 p.m., FM-107.1
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Qualifying, 8:55 a.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, 6 p.m., NBC
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Austin Peay at Western Kentucky, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Nebraska vs. Northwestern (Dublin), 11:30 a.m., FOX
• Jacksonville St. vs. Stephen F. Austin (Montgomery), 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• UConn at Utah St., 3 p.m., FS1
• MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Howard vs. Alabama State (Atlanta), ESPN
• Nevada at New Mexico State, 9 p.m., ESPN2
• Vanderbilt at Hawai'i, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 1:30 p.m. (NBC)
• LPGA Tour: The CP Women's Open, Third Round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Third Round, 4:30 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), 11 a.m., ESPN
• Los Alamitos (Cali.) vs. American Heritage (Fla.), 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Duncanville (Texas) vs. South Oak Cliff (Texas), 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) vs. Thompson, 8 p.m., ESPNu
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: The Travers Stakes, 3:30 p.m., FOX
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League Baseball World Series, 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., ABC
MLB
• San Francisco at Minnesota, 6 p.m., FOX
• Atlanta at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Cleveland at Seattle, 9 p.m., FS1
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton, 6:30 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal, 11:30 a.m., NBC
Saturday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m., FM-93.9
