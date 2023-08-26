Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2
• Formula 1: Qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPN
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, 6:30 p.m., NBC
BOXING
• Top Rank Main Card: Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko (Heavyweights), 9:30 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Navy vs. Notre Dame, Dublin, 1:30 p.m., NBC
• North Alabama vs. Mercer, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• UTEP at Jacksonville St., 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
• UMass at New Mexico St., 6 p.m., ESPN
• Ohio at San Diego St., 6 p.m., FS1
• SC State vs. Jackson St., 6:30 p.m., ABC
• Hawaii at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SECN
• FIU at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m., CBSSN
FIBA MEN'S BASKETBALL
• FIBA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. New Zealand, Group C, 7:30 a.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• USGA: The U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Third Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Third Round, 6 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Third Round (Taped), 10 p.m., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
• USGA: U.S. Championships, Men’s Events - Day 2, 6 p.m., CNBC
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• St. Frances (Md.) vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.), 11 a.m., ESPN
• St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), 3 p.m., ESPN2
• St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Mater Dei Catholic (Calif.) at Carlsbad (Calif.), 9 p.m., ESPN2
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. (FS2) and 12:30 p.m. (FS1)
• Saratoga Live: The Travers Stakes, 2 p.m., FOX
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League World Series: International Bracket - Championship, 11:30 a.m., ABC
• Little League World Series: United States Bracket - Championship, 2:30 p.m., ABC
MLB
• Cleveland at Toronto, 2 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at San Francisco, 2 p.m., FS1 and Bally Sports Southeast
• St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., FOX
• Cincinnati at Arizona (Joined in Progress), 9 p.m., MLBN
NFL
• Preseason: Cleveland at Kansas City, noon, NFLN
• Preseason: NY Jets at NY Giants, 5 p.m., NFLN
• Preseason: LA Chargers at Denver, 8 p.m., NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• SPFL Premiership: Rangers at Ross County, 6:30 a.m., CBSSN
• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Bournemouth, 6:30 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal, 9 am., USA
• Premier League: West Ham United at Brighton & Hove Albion, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• Serie A: AS Roma at Hellas Verona, 1:45 p.m., CBSSN
• CPL: Valour FC at HFX Wanderers FC, 2 p.m., FS2
• Liga MX: Guadalajara at Santos Laguna, 10 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Cleveland-WTA Singles Final, noon, TENNIS
• Winston-Salem-ATP Singles Final, 4 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• World Championships: Day 8, Budapest, Hungary, 12:30 p.m., CNBC
WNBA
• Las Vegas at Washington, 6 p.m., NBATV
Today on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• North Alabama vs. Mercer, 2:30 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
MLB
• Atlanta at San Francisco, 3 p.m., FM-93.9
Sunday on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The Heineken Dutch Netherlands Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m., ESPN
• NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, 2:30 p.m., NBC
CFL
• Ottawa at Edmonton, 6 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, 5 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, 11 a.m. (GOLF) and 12:30 p.m. (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Final Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Final Round, 6 p.m., GOLF
• USGA: The U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Final Round (Taped), 9 p.m., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
• USGA: U.S. Championships, Women’s Events - Day 2, 6 p.m., NBC
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) at St. Edward (Ohio), noon, ESPN
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League World Series: Third-Place Game, 10 a.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: Championship, 2 p.m., ABC
MLB
• LA Dodgers at Boston, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Arizona, 3:30 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at San Francisco, 6 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• Preseason: Houston at New Orleans, 7 p.m., FOX
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Manchester City at Sheffield United, 8 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United, 10:30 a.m., USA
• MLS: Minnesota United at Seattle, 3:30 p.m., FOX
TRACK AND FIELD
• World Championships: Final Day, noon (NBC) and 1:30 p.m. (CNBC)
WNBA
• Los Angeles at Connecticut, noon, CBSSN
• Atlanta at Indiana, 3 p.m., NBATV
• Dallas at Phoenix, 5 p.m., NBATV
Sunday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at San Francisco, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
Monday on TV
FIBA MEN'S BASKETBALL
• FIBA World Cup Group Stage: Greece vs. U.S., Group C, 7:30 a.m., ESPN2
MLB
• Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7 p.m., FS1
• Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m., Bally Sports South
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., ESPN
WNBA
• Las Vegas at New York, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Monday on radio
• Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m., FM-93.9
